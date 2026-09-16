Baker Mayfield eyeing revenge as Buccaneers host Browns

Baker Mayfield was kicked to the curb by a Cleveland franchise growing infamous for an inability to unearth a lasting option at quarterback. The Browns decided in 2022 that their one-time No. 1 overall pick was no Deshaun Watson.

General manager Andrew Berry still calls the shots in Cleveland as the Browns limp into Tampa Bay for a front-row seat to the Mayfield Revenge Tour when their former quarterback helms the Buccaneers against them Sunday afternoon.

Browns first-year head coach Todd Monken has seen it all before.

He was offensive coordinator in Cleveland for Mayfield's second NFL season. They remain friendly, and Monken is an unabashed fan of the fiery quarterback.

Monken said he thinks the Mayfield-Browns relationship might have ended differently had he handled certain things better. He even admitted that he tried for a reunion with Mayfield after Monken joined the Ravens as offensive coordinator (2023-25). He thought Baltimore was on the verge of signing Mayfield as Lamar Jackson's backup when he found greener pastures in Tampa.

Now, his job is to find a way to slow Mayfield days after Cleveland was roasted by Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence for four TD passes.

"He's highly intelligent," Monken said, recalling Mayfield wanting game plans in his hands early to master them before the team took the field. "On the field, he's just highly, highly competitive. He holds himself to a high standard. And he holds others to a high standard, which is everything you're looking for in a player."

Mayfield doesn't deny there's extra motivation to beat the Browns, but he might have been riled up regardless this week.

The Buccaneers were minus-3 in turnover margin -- four fumbles turned into 24 points for the Bengals -- and dropped the opener in Cincinnati 33-27. Mayfield was sacked four times.

That made a bad weekend worse for Mayfield, an Oklahoma product. As punishment for the Sooners' loss to Michigan on Saturday, he had to wear a yellow Michigan jersey with cutoff sleeves, with Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles humming the Wolverines' fight song as he took the podium on Wednesday.

Mayfield said he had the Cleveland game circled on his calendar. But with the game approaching, the main task was to lock in on "small details" that would matter on the field, not look back at what transpired with the Browns.

"Focus is on doing the little things right. Taking it one day at a time and making sure you're up on the little details. That goes back to just obviously not coming out on the right side of the game last week," he added.

Monken downplayed emotions in the situation from Cleveland's perspective for a few reasons. First, Monken said, "he's so competitive; I've never been around him when he didn't want to fight like hell to win," no matter the opponent. And second, only Ward and Delpit remain on Cleveland's roster from Mayfield's tenure, while Monken coached him during the 2019 season and Berry remains general manager.

Ward said he's still good friends with Mayfield, but after the Browns were torched in Jacksonville, he's in no position to reminisce.

"I want to be the guy to help give us a spark and take that next step and get to winning football and making plays," Ward said. "I'm definitely putting it on myself to go out there and have a much better game than I did (last week)."

Cleveland was clobbered at Jacksonville, dropping Watson's record to 1-7 in games he has started for the Browns since 2024. Monken said he's not opening the QB call to opinions in the locker room and felt Watson played better than his numbers showed in Week 1.

"They don't have a choice. I mean, this isn't a debate," Monken said.

Mayfield has a 29-33 record as a starter since leaving Cleveland, with stops in Carolina and with the Rams before he signed with the Bucs. He has 105 touchdowns, 45 interceptions and 14,616 passing yards during that stretch. Since 2022, Watson is 9-11 with 3,570 yards, 20 TDs and 13 picks.

Watson and Clemson beat Mayfield and Oklahoma in the 2015 Orange Bowl. But he said he's not playing Mayfield and remains focused on the defense of the Buccaneers, adding, "I respect Baker. I respect everything he did ever since college. Hell of a player, hell of a quarterback."

The Browns allowed five sacks and Watson threw an interception in the first half last week. He was the team's leading rusher in Week 1, with 38 yards. Cleveland trailed at Jacksonville 31-0 early in the second half before the Browns scored.

Protection could be a concern again. Offensive tackle Dawand Jones sustained a head injury Wednesday and left practice, and centers Elgton Jenkins (back) and Parker Brailsford (thumb) were limited. Guard Teven Jenkins did not practice Wednesday due to a back injury.

Monken initially delayed his thoughts on the QB pecking order until he reviewed the film from the loss to the Jaguars. He's sticking with Watson, who completed 16 of 22 passes for 205 yards, with a TD to rookie Denzel Boston in the fourth quarter.

Watson also said he won't be focused on media and fan reaction on Sunday before the Browns open at home in Week 3 after a two-game trek through the Sunshine State. He denied feeling like he needs a "big game" to keep his job another week.

"Personally, I think all that is for the media. I think the media has this expectation that I'm supposed to throw 400 yards and five touchdowns every week," he said. "So, until that happens, I guess it's going to be the same situation. Again, my job is to make sure I'm operating well so we can try to get a win and keep moving forward from there."

Watson is still looking for his first 300-yard game with the Browns.

Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. McMillan was held out Week 1 but listed as a starter on the first depth chart of the regular season. McMillan played only four games last season.

Cornerback Jacob Parrish (back) left the opener and was limited Wednesday, as was safety Miles Killebrew (concussion).