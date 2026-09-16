Bengals QB Joe Burrow adamant he'll play vs. Texans despite back injury

Joe Burrow is dealing with back tightness after just one game but he said he expects to be on the field Sunday even if he doesn't practice again this week.

The Cincinnati Bengals are hoping their star quarterback will be ready to go when they visit the Houston Texans.

Burrow is not sure when he injured the back during last week's season-opening 33-27 victory over the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, and knows he's not interested in sitting out just because it is only Week 2 of a long season.

"I think every game is important," Burrow said at his Wednesday press conference. "I'll do what it takes to be out there. If I'm not having surgery, I'll be out there."

Burrow played in just eight games last season due to a turf toe injury. The three-time Pro Bowl selection has played in 16 or more games just three times during his first six seasons.

The Bengals (1-0) certainly need a top-flight Burrow on the field against a Houston defense led by supreme pass rushers Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter.

"We certainly have our work cut out for us," Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor said. "They have elite talent across the board on their defense, and it poses a lot of challenges for you."

Burrow completed 25 of 35 passes for 254 yards, one touchdown and one interception against the Buccaneers.

A disappointing aspect of the opener for Cincinnati was that five-time Pro Bowl receiver Ja'Marr Chase caught just two passes for 12 yards.

"There's really no excuse for that, to be quite honest," Taylor said. "I've got to continue to find ways because every time he gets the ball, whether it is behind the line of scrimmage, down the field, 10 yards deep, he impacts the game."

The Texans (0-1) want to improve on a rare shaky defensive outing in their season-opening 36-31 loss to the visiting Buffalo Bills.

The 36 points were the second-most the Texans have allowed in more than three seasons under defensive-minded coach DeMeco Ryans. The lone higher output came in a 39-37 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9 in 2023.

"The expectation for us defensively is for everybody to improve," Ryans said. "Last Sunday wasn't good enough, not from any one position.

"We play collectively as a defense and when we play together and everybody's doing their job, being where they're supposed to be, doing what they're supposed to do, we play really good defensive football."

Houston sacked Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen just twice Sunday after recording eight against the former NFL MVP when the teams met in 2025.

Anderson said the Texans got exactly what they deserved.

"That's probably the best thing that could have happened to us," Anderson said. "We got hit in the mouth and now we know how to respond. Now it's a wake-up call for everybody. Get off our high horse, look ourselves in the mirror, be a man and let's go play the next game."

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud lost two fumbles but wasn't intercepted while completing 26 of 38 passes for 274 yards and two touchdowns.

Stroud entered this season under a barrage of criticism after performing poorly in last season's playoffs.

"You kind of just have to do it," he said. "It's not really like a secret sauce to it. No one cares about your excuses, so you have to suck it up and go. I think I'm a firm believer that you just have to try your best to forget it and keep going."

Houston will be without linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (shoulder), who was injured late in the fourth quarter against Buffalo and placed on injured reserve.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (knee) and linebacker Jake Hummel (groin) missed the Texans' practice Wednesday. Star wide receiver Nico Collins (hamstring) was limited.

The Texans have won nine of the teams' past 11 meetings, including postseason victories in the 2011 and 2012 seasons.