Clemson aiming for growth in battle with North Carolina

Clemson has adjustments to make beyond what happens at quarterback, coach Dabo Swinney said.

The Tigers face North Carolina on Saturday afternoon in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams in Clemson, S.C.

"We've got to show a lot of growth on our end," Swinney said. "The goal is to play our best game to this point, and that's our focus."

Clemson (1-1) claimed a 22-7 home victory against Georgia Southern last week, relying heavily on Nolan Hauser's five field goals.

Tait Reynolds threw for 178 yards in relief of Christopher Vizzina, who departed with an injured left (non-throwing) arm.

Reynolds will be the starting quarterback against North Carolina.

"I think we can win with either one of them," Swinney said. "... We just feel like Tait has moved ahead."

Swinney said Vizzina will wear a protective wrap on his arm and should be available to play.

North Carolina (2-0) will be playing in its first true road game.

"We're heading into a real hostile environment down there," Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick said. "I'm sure we'll get plenty of it. There are crowd-noise situations on offense you have to be ready for and you have to bring your own energy."

Belichick said Reynolds will challenge North Carolina's defense.

"A really athletic kid - very, very productive," Belichick said. "I'm sure he's going to be a really good quarterback in the ACC and in college football."

The Tar Heels aren't expecting Clemson to overhaul its offense.

"I think the offense is going to be the offense," Belichick said. "I don't think the offense is going to change too dramatically. ... The big thing with Clemson is obviously going to be tackling."

Belichick is familiar with Clemson based on past visits, though not in mid-September.

"I spent many spring days at Clemson, looking at their great players and the great players that have come out of there and that program," Belichick said of his time in the NFL.

Last week, Clemson faced Georgia Southern quarterback Max Johnson, who's a transfer from North Carolina.

North Carolina quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. has been steady, though not spectacular, through two games.

He threw for 200-plus yards in each game, both of which were played in wet conditions.

He tossed two touchdown passes in last week's 35-3 home win over East Tennessee State.

"Attack the area of the field that's most vulnerable, and he has done a good job of that," Belichick said.

Clemson won 38-10 last year at North Carolina.