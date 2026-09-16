Colts WR Keenan Allen charged in last month's OWI arrest (NFL)

Mykal McEldowney

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen speaks with media Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, ahead of the Colts’ joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons at Grand Park in Westfield.

NFL

Colts WR Keenan Allen charged in last month's OWI arrest

By Field Level Media

Sep 16, 20262 hours ago

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen was formally charged with two misdemeanor offenses related to last month's arrest for alleged drunk driving.

Prosecutors on Tuesday filed charges of operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of 0.15 or more and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Allen, 34, was arrested by Indianapolis police on Aug. 30. Police said he was parked in a no-parking zone and showed "signs of intoxication."

His blood-alcohol level tested at 0.224, per court records obtained by ESPN. That triggered a more serious Class A misdemeanor charge. The OWI charge is a Class C misdemeanor.

Allen signed a one-year contract with the Colts on Aug. 18. He caught six passes for 32 yards during Sunday's season-opening 41-23 loss to the visiting Baltimore Ravens.

He ranks 13th in NFL history with 1,061 career receptions. The six-time Pro Bowl selection has 12,083 receiving yards and 70 touchdown catches in 172 games with the Los Angeles Chargers (2013-23, 2025), Chicago Bears (2024) and Colts.

Allen could be facing a league suspension following the adjudication of his criminal case. The next date on the docket for his case is an Oct. 26 attorney conference.

--Field Level Media

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