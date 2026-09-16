Commanders place LB Jordan Magee on IR, sign OL Lucas Patrick

The Washington Commanders placed linebacker Jordan Magee on injured reserve and signed veteran guard/center Lucas Patrick on Wednesday.

Magee, 25, will be sidelined for at least four games after he injured his hamstring in the fourth quarter of Sunday's season-opening loss at Philadelphia. He played 22 snaps on special teams, nine on defense and made two tackles.

A fifth-round draft pick by the Commanders in 2024, Magee has recorded 65 tackles and one pass defensed in 26 career games (nine starts).

Patrick, 33, was released by the New York Giants during final roster cuts on Aug. 31. He has played in 113 games (65 starts) with the Green Bay Packers (2017-21), Chicago Bears (2022-23), New Orleans Saints (2024) and Cincinnati Bengals (2025).

Washington (0-1) also signed linebackers Marvin Jones Jr. and Austin Keys to the practice squad ahead of Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys (0-1) in Arlington, Texas.