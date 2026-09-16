Cowboys bring urgency into division battle with Commanders

One game into the 2026 season, repairing the Dallas Cowboys' defense appeared to be an ongoing project for first-year coordinator Christian Parker.

The Cowboys lost 28-20 to the New York Giants and return home Sunday to face another NFC East rival, the Washington Commanders. Washington, led by former Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, fell 24-22 in its season opener at Philadelphia.

Dallas collected seven wins last season -- two of them against Washington. With a trip to Brazil to face Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on deck, the Cowboys don't want to fall any further behind.

"We're a couple plays away, man," outside linebacker Rashan Gary said. "It could be this game coming up. Being able to have all of us on the same page and understanding where we went wrong and what needs to be fixed. We've been taking steps in the right direction."

Parker worked under Eagles coordinator Vic Fangio and was hired to replace Matt Eberflus after Dallas gave up 511 points, 35 touchdown passes and 125.5 rushing yards per game in 2025.

Projecting the Giants' production for 17 games, Dallas is on pace to give up 476 points and 51 touchdown passes. New York rushed for 165 yards, converted 9 of 11 third downs, had 29 first downs and held the ball for 36 minutes, 40 seconds.

Fair or not, those are the kind of numbers that get coaches called out. Cowboys defensive lineman Kenny Clark started the week by defending Parker and challenging teammates to take Parker's coaching to the field, saying that didn't happen in Week 1. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he was "really surprised and dismayed" to leave New York with a loss in that fashion.

"I have no question Christian Parker is the right guy for this job," Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said. "He's an outstanding coach. He will learn from this, just like our young players are going to learn from this. We're going to play our young players this weekend, too. They're going to play better, and Christian's going to call a better game this week and feel better about it."

Washington could follow the Giants' blueprint by feeding Jacory Croskey-Merritt and letting quarterback Jayden Daniels use his legs to move the chains.

Dallas already knows all about Croskey-Merritt, aka "Bill." The last time they saw him, in December, Croskey-Merritt had a 72-yard score during a two-TD game, one of his two 100-yard games as a rookie.

"When we can get him onto the second and third level, that presents a real problem from a tackling standpoint," Quinn said.

Parker might be in touch with his former boss this week. Fangio's personnel made a big difference, of course, but the Eagles frustrated Washington for the first three quarters with physical man coverage at the line.

Daniels finished 18 of 34 for 164 yards, but Terry McLaurin didn't get involved until late in the second half. Rookie third-round pick Antonio Williams and Stefon Diggs became the go-to targets.

Daniels' biggest pass play was a 33-yard completion to Williams.

"He's been displaying all that at camp," Daniels said. "Just a knack to get open plays with quickness, wins versus man and stuff like that. And then go-to moments, man, he made a hell of a catch. So happy to see him and that confidence continue to grow and rise."

The Cowboys weren't perfect on offense in Week 1, either. Wide receiver George Pickens dropped a potential big gain and possible touchdown, and Dallas had just two possessions in the second half, underscoring the need for both sides of the ball to play with urgency entering Week 2.

"Every week's got to be urgent, and we've got another divisional opponent," Clark said. "The biggest thing is we've got to attack the week and make sure we get all of that handled. The best thing about it is it's all stuff that we can control, and we'll get that fixed."

Schottenheimer isn't panicked about his offense or concerned about Pickens dropping passes. He had only four drops all of last season. A similar narrative formed early in 2025, when CeeDee Lamb bobbled a few passes in primetime.

"I don't say anything to George (about drops)," Schottenheimer said. "George will be just fine. He usually catches that ball going down the sideline and probably pull through it and jump over and then spin and jump over people into the end zone. So, I don't worry about George."

Quinn didn't say Washington was specifically worried about Pickens, but the receiver averaged 20 yards per catch -- eight receptions for 160 yards -- in two games against the Commanders last season.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is 13-2 against the Commanders in 15 starts against Washington.

Several Commanders were limited Wednesday: defensive linemen Daron Payne (knee) and Charles Omenihu (ankle); edge rushers Odafe Oweh (calf), Dorance Armstrong (knee) and K'Lavon Chaisson (knee); and wide receiver Jaylin Lane (groin).

Tight end Chig Okonkwo (hamstring) and linebacker Frankie Luvu (groin) didn't practice.

Cowboys safety Malik Hooker (broken forearm) and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (hamstring) were injured against the Giants and won't play for "a couple weeks," Schottenheimer said.

Outside linebacker James Houston (shoulder) was limited Wednesday.