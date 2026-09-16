Falcons place DL Da'Shawn Hand on IR

The Atlanta Falcons placed defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand on injured reserve Wednesday with a season-ending quad injury.

Hand sustained the injury during the Falcons' 20-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

He played just seven defensive snaps and did not record a tackle in his debut with Atlanta.

In 78 career games (26 starts), Hand has recorded 6.5 sacks, 131 tackles, four forced fumbles and one interception for the Detroit Lions (2018-21), Tennessee Titans (2021-22), Miami Dolphins (2023-24), Los Angeles Chargers (2025) and Falcons. Detroit drafted him in the fourth round in 2018.

On Wednesday, the Falcons signed tight end Nick Muse off their practice squad to the active roster. They also signed defensive end Drake Jackson and running back Khalil Herbert to the practice squad.

Muse, 27, was released as part of the team's final cuts in August. He made one tackle on special teams after being elevated from the practice squad for the loss at Pittsburgh.

Muse had one reception for 22 yards while playing in 17 games with the Minnesota Vikings (2022-24) and Falcons.