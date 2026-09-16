Four-time Pro Bowl LB Fredd Young dies at 64

Former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Fredd Young, a four-time Pro Bowl selection who also played for the Indianapolis Colts, died Tuesday at 64.

Young spent seven seasons in the NFL after being selected by Seattle in the third round of the 1984 draft out of New Mexico State.

He quickly emerged as a standout on special teams and was selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his four seasons with the Seahawks. Young became a fixture at linebacker and earned first-team All-Pro honors in 1987, recording nine sacks, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and an interception.

Seattle traded Young to Indianapolis for two first-round draft picks in September 1988. He spent his final three NFL seasons with the Colts before retiring following the 1990 campaign.

Young finished his career with 21 sacks and three interceptions over 101 games (79 starts). Seattle honored him in 2025 as one of the top 50 players in franchise history.

Before reaching the NFL, Young was a four-year starter at New Mexico State from 1980-83. He totaled 393 career tackles, still fourth-most in program history, and recorded 12 sacks as a senior.

Young earned first-team All-Missouri Valley Conference honors in 1982 and received honorable mention All-America recognition the following season.

He was inducted into the New Mexico State Athletics Hall of Fame in 1991 and later into the school's Football Ring of Honor.