Jaguars hope to hit repeat with Broncos back to drawing board

Coach Liam Coen and the Jaguars did their best to dash doubts about the rise of the franchise in Denver last December, when Jacksonville knocked off the eventual AFC No. 1 seed Broncos 34-20.

Jacksonville prepped for a rematch with the Broncos on that same field by destroying the Cleveland Browns, 34-10, last week. The Jaguars travel west to face the Broncos Sunday afternoon in Denver.

Rewinding to last season, the Broncos were riding high on the legs of an 11-game winning streak before encountering Jacksonville. Denver (0-1) arrives for Week 2 much more humble after coming off a 31-10 season-opening loss at Kansas City on Monday.

The Chiefs and Broncos were tied at 7-all at halftime before the Chiefs took control. Denver's offense managed just 176 yards in new playcaller Davis Webb's debut, while the defense allowed 248 yards after missed tackles, the most recorded in a game in NFL's NextGenStats database.

"Certainly a slap in the face," Broncos coach Sean Payton said. "When you come off training camp and your offseason program, it's one thing to lose in a hard-fought game where you feel like you played well. I don't feel like we played up to our standard."

Quarterback Bo Nix completed 17 of 28 passes for 131 yards, his lowest total since his rookie season in 2024. It certainly didn't help the third-year QB that he was sacked four times and hurried five more times, contributing to converting just 2 of 12 third downs.

"A lot of it, we were in one-dimensional phases. Our run-pass ratio was skewed and off," Payton said of the offensive struggles. "As that unfolds and you get into where you're throwing the ball, then it becomes more challenging. The way that game unfolded, all of the sudden there were a number of series where you felt one-dimensional. I think that added to the problem."

The Jaguars led the Browns 31-0 after the first drive of the second half before taking their foot off the gas in the 24-point victory. Trevor Lawrence, who found restored success last season under Coen, had nearly as many touchdown passes (four) as incompletions (five), while the passing game showcased its depth with four different players catching a touchdown pass.

Even with their respective Week 1 performances, Lawrence knows it will be tough to find the same success against a Denver defense that finished last season second in yards allowed (278.2 per game) and third in points allowed (18.3).

"Obviously they've got a really good defense in Denver," Lawrence said. "We saw them last year. They led the league in sacks. It's real, the pass rush is good, they're good up front, they're physical. ... We're going to have to be ready to go Sunday."

While Denver led the league in sacks (68) a season ago, it managed just two against Kansas City, while Jacksonville's defense is tied for the league lead with five. That included 1.5 sacks apiece from former first-round picks Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen.

"I thought he wreaked some havoc, especially early on in the game," Coen said of Walker. "I think those guys all were doing a nice job rushing and affecting the quarterback at times. He can be a savage when he really wants to be."

The Jaguars receiver room has taken a few hits, with both Jakobi Meyers (thumb) and Brian Thomas Jr. (shoulder) limited in Wednesday's practice. But Meyers played through the injury last week after he was limited, and Coen said he expects Thomas to play vs. Denver.

Running back LeQuint Allen Jr. (hip), guard Cole Van Lanen (knee) and linebacker Foye Oluokun (wrist) were also limited Wednesday for Jacksonville.

Backup running back RJ Harvey (hamstring) and starting receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (foot) were the only two Broncos who missed Wednesday's practice.