Ole Miss serves court papers to LSU DE Princewill Umanmielen

Ole Miss added more drama to this weekend's top-10 clash with LSU by serving court papers against Tigers defensive end Princewill Umanmielen.

Ole Miss is suing Umanmielen and LSU offensive lineman Devin Harper for breach of contract after both transferred to the Tigers to rejoin former Rebels coach Lane Kiffin.

Multiple outlets reported that Umanmielen was served with papers in the parking lot outside LSU's football facility on Tuesday.

Anticipation already is high as No. 8 Ole Miss (2-0) prepares to host No. 7 LSU (2-0) in a Southeastern Conference showdown on Saturday night in Oxford, Miss. Kiffin is making his return to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, where he coached the Rebels from 2020-25.

Ole Miss filed suit against its two former players on July 27, seeking nearly $1 million in penalties -- $550,000 from Umanmielen and $400,000 from Harper -- in addition to attorneys' fees and court costs.

Officials at Ole Miss allege that both players signed deals to remain with the Rebels in early January, only to enter the transfer portal and sign with LSU later that month. The players' agreements with Ole Miss included penalties for breaking the contract within a 90-day window, per the lawsuit.

"The University of Mississippi values its student-athletes and is committed to honoring all obligations made to them," the university told ESPN on July 27. "In return, the university expects that same commitment from its student-athletes and their representatives in upholding their contracts."

Umanmielen, a 6-foot-4, 256-pound senior from Austin, Texas, leads the FBS with five sacks through two games. He has recorded 15.5 sacks in 40 career games at Nebraska (2023-24), Ole Miss (2025) and LSU.