On extra rest, 49ers seek to stay dominant in home opener vs. Dolphins

San Francisco impressed many with its season debut in Australia last Thursday and the 49ers enter as heavy favorites on Sunday when they host the Miami Dolphins in Santa Clara, Ca.

The 49ers (1-0) are coming off a dominant 27-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams, a team many have as Super Bowl favorites this season. The rebuilding Dolphins (0-1), meanwhile, struggled during a 27-13 road loss against the Raiders in Las Vegas.

San Francisco had the longer week to prepare, but got some bad news on the injury front heading into Week 2.

The 49ers announced Wednesday that rookie wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling underwent surgery after spraining a deltoid in his left ankle and is expected to miss 10 weeks. Both Stribling and tight end Jake Tonges were placed on injured reserve. The news on Tonges is worse as he is expected to be out for the season with an MCL injury that will also require surgery.

"We feel good he'll get back this season. It'll take some time," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said about Stribling.

Stribling played 21 snaps against the Rams but was not targeted. Tonges was in for eight offensive plays before sustaining his injury. San Francisco promoted wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge to the active roster and signed tight end Jack Stoll.

The loss of Stribling will test the 49ers' depth behind veterans Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel and Demarcus Robinson. All three wideouts caught a touchdown pass against the Rams last week and combined for 14 catches for 147 yards.

But while San Francisco impressed in many facets against the Rams, its pass rush was a pleasant surprise. The 49ers held Matthew Stafford to 155 yards passing, without a touchdown pass and came away with an interception.

It could prove to be a big advantage again this week against a Dolphins offensive line that struggled to protect Malik Willis during his first start in Miami last week. Although Willis broke loose for a 14-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, he was sacked five times with Kwity Paye and Maxx Crosby combining for 3.5 of those.

Miami did see some positives from its young roster, most notably wide receiver Caleb Douglas, who set a franchise record for receiving yards for a rookie making his team debut with 94. The total also tied Tyreek Hill for most by any Dolphins player making his debut.

"Honestly, I just feel like I made the plays that came to me," Douglas said.

Miami's defense struggled against the run, allowing 130 yards, including 102 yards on 23 carries to Ashton Jeanty. On the flipside, the Dolphins couldn't find enough ways to free space for De'Von Achane, who was held to 36 yards on 11 carries as Miami rushed for 74 yards overall.

Willis threw for 220 yards and ran for a team-high 39, but finished with a 66.9 passer rating.

The Dolphins' defense took a hit on the injury front as linebacker/defensive back Kyle Louis sustained an MCL sprain and was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday.

Also for the 49ers, kicker Eddy Pineiro (illness), defensive end Nick Bosa (rest day), running back Christian McCaffrey (rest day), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (rest day) and offensive tackle Trent Williams (rest day) did not practice. Tight end George Kittle (Achilles), fullback Kyle Juszczyk (finger), defensive end Khalid Kareem (shoulder) and defensive lineman Keion White (back) were limited.

For the Dolphins, linebacker Ronnie Harrison Jr. (hamstring) did not practice. Long snapper Tucker Addington (shoulder), outside linebacker Chop Robinson (concussion) and tight end Seydou Traore (thumb/Achilles) were limited.