Patriots try to regroup behind Drake Maye against Steelers

Drake Maye will be seeking a bounce-back performance when the New England Patriots face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in Foxborough, Mass.

Maye was intercepted three times in the fourth quarter of New England's 13-10 loss to Seattle in Week 1. The Patriots were in field goal range when Josh Jobe picked off a Maye pass in the end zone with 21 seconds to play.

"The decisions a quarterback makes have a lot to do with wins and losses," Maye said. "I know that and respect that and realize what I need to do to help the team win. ... I'm looking forward to getting back out there and having another chance. Another week."

Maye, the runner-up to Matthew Stafford as the NFL MVP last season, completed 23 of 33 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

"I think there's a difference between being reckless and being aggressive," New England coach Mike Vrabel said. "We want to be aggressive. That's how we want to play, but we also have to make great decisions when there's a look or something that maybe would take a play away."

The Patriots will be without wide receiver A.J. Brown, who was placed on injured reserve after sustaining a high ankle sprain in the third quarter against Seattle. Brown, who caught three passes for 26 yards against the Seahawks, is expected to miss six weeks.

Running back TreVeyon Henderson, who did not play against Seattle because of an ankle injury, was a full participant in practice Wednesday. Tackle Dametrious Crownover (knee) and cornerback Carlton Davis III (neck) did not practice, while offensive lineman Ben Brown (knee), linebacker Dre'Mont Jones (foot) and linebacker Robert Spillane (knee) were limited participants.

Mike McCarthy won his first game as Pittsburgh's head coach when the Steelers opened the season with a 20-13 win over Atlanta.

T.J. Watt delivered the game's key play, intercepting a Cooper Rush pass early in the fourth quarter and returning it 35 yards for a touchdown that gave Pittsburgh a 20-10 lead. Watt, who also recorded two sacks in the victory, was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

"Not only did he make the play, but the ability to get up and finish, it was incredible," McCarthy said. "It was a great finish by the whole defense, and the momentum swing that came with that, that was obviously huge. That was clearly the biggest play in the game."

Pittsburgh quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 24 of 40 passes for 221 yards, including a 6-yard touchdown pass to tight end Pat Freiermuth, but the Pittsburgh offense struggled for most of the game. The Steelers failed to convert on 10 of their 13 third-down opportunities and were held to 58 yards on the ground. Jaylen Warren led the team in rushing with 46 yards on 10 carries.

"We're going to trust our menu of offense, and we're going to line up and try to attack their defense the way we feel gives us the best chance to be successful," McCarthy said. "Nothing's changed with how we feel about throwing the ball short, long, intermediate, all that. It's important to have all those components of your pass game."

Pittsburgh offensive tackle Troy Fautanu (ankle) and tight end Darnell Washington (personal reasons) did not practice Wednesday, while receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) was limited.

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (not injury related/conditioning) continues to work his way back onto the field and was also a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. Porter was inactive against Atlanta and is still dealing with a back injury that kept him sidelined through training camp and the preseason.