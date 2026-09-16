Ravens' offense seeks another outburst vs. healthier Saints squad

The Baltimore Ravens opened the season with a new coach and a familiar look.

First-year head coach Jesse Minter saw Derrick Henry rush for 144 yards and three touchdowns, and Lamar Jackson produce a passing and rushing touchdown while accumulating 364 total yards in a 41-23 win at Indianapolis last Sunday.

Henry looked like the dominant runner that he has been for most of his previous 10 seasons, including the last two with the Ravens, and Jackson looked like the two-time MVP he has been during his eight prior seasons in Baltimore.

The two will try to keep rolling when the Ravens (1-0) host the New Orleans Saints (0-1) on Sunday afternoon.

"He loves being a football player," Jackson said in explaining Henry's continued effectiveness at 32 years old "His work ethic from offseason programs to him working at home, it shows. What he's doing right now, I don't believe anyone should be shocked. He's put in the work for it."

Henry and Jackson might not have help from wide receiver Zay Flowers, who had five catches for 150 yards and a touchdown, because of a hamstring injury that sidelined him for the second half last Sunday and kept him out of practice Wednesday.

"The ball can really go anywhere in our offense," Minter said. "It's about being very precise and very detailed, being in the right spot where the ball can find you. We've got confidence in all (our receivers)."

Henry, Jackson and Flowers helped Baltimore gain 506 total yards, and Minter, who was the Chargers' defensive coordinator for the last two seasons before being hired to replace John Harbaugh, oversaw a defense that held Indianapolis to 251 yards.

The Ravens' defense will be facing a Saints offense that was shut out for more than two quarters before scoring on five of its last six possessions in a 31-30 overtime loss at Detroit last week.

Tyler Shough, who turned the ball over three times during the scoreless stretch, finished as only the third quarterback in franchise history to pass for 400 yards in a game, totaling 410 with three touchdowns.

The slow start continued a trend from last season that Saints head coach Kellen Moore made an emphasis of trying to fix in the offseason after his team was outscored 122-29 in the first quarter last season.

"We have to play better in the first quarter," Moore said. "It's as simple as that."

Chris Olave caught 10 passes for 182 yards, but the New Orleans running game was held to 91 rushing yards and a 3.6 yards-per-carry average. The Saints don't have a running back of Henry's stature, but they do feel like they have quality depth at the position with Travis Etienne Jr., Kendre Miller and Alvin Kamara.

Etienne and Miller each had nine rushes against the Lions, Etienne finishing with 46 yards and Miller recording 30 yards and a touchdown. Kamara (knee), the franchise's career rushing leader, was sidelined, but was a full participant in practice Wednesday and the Saints expect him to play Sunday.

"Alvin is a difference-maker," Shough said, "because of his physicality, speed, one-cut ability and veteran presence in the huddle."

New Orleans gave up 156 rushing yards and two touchdowns to Jahmyr Gibbs and will be challenged just as strongly by Henry, not to mention Jackson.

In addition to Flowers, three other Baltimore starters did not practice Wednesday -- OLB Trey Hendrickson (finger), guard John Simpson (groin) and offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (toe). Cornerback T.J. Tampa (knee) also sat out. Defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (neck), safety Keondre Jackson (shoulder) and linebacker Teddye Buchanan (knee) were limited.

Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (illness) and linebacker Isaiah Stalbird (shoulder) missed practice, and defensive end Cam Jordan and tight end Oscar Delp were each limited with hamstring injuries.