Report: 49ers placing WR De'Zhaun Stribling on IR (NFL)

David Gonzales

Aug 13, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (15) sprints from the line of scrimmage in the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

NFL

Report: 49ers placing WR De'Zhaun Stribling on IR

By Field Level Media

Sep 16, 20262 hours ago

The San Francisco 49ers will place wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling on injured reserve with a deltoid sprain in his left ankle, ESPN reported Wednesday.

Stribling, 23, still is expected to return this season with the 49ers seeking multiple opinions to determine if surgery will be needed. He will miss at least four games.

Stribling departed Thursday's season opener against the Los Angeles Rams at Melbourne, Australia, in the second quarter when he went down on a non-contact play during his NFL debut.

The second-round draft pick caught 55 passes for 811 yards and six touchdowns at Ole Miss last season as the Rebels advanced to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

--Field Level Media

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