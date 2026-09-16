Report: 49ers placing WR De'Zhaun Stribling on IR

The San Francisco 49ers will place wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling on injured reserve with a deltoid sprain in his left ankle, ESPN reported Wednesday.

Stribling, 23, still is expected to return this season with the 49ers seeking multiple opinions to determine if surgery will be needed. He will miss at least four games.

Stribling departed Thursday's season opener against the Los Angeles Rams at Melbourne, Australia, in the second quarter when he went down on a non-contact play during his NFL debut.

The second-round draft pick caught 55 passes for 811 yards and six touchdowns at Ole Miss last season as the Rebels advanced to the College Football Playoff semifinals.