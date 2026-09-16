Report: ESPN's Joe Buck agrees to deal north of $100M

ESPN's Joe Buck agreed to a six-year, $108 million extension that will keep the play-by-play announcer in the "Monday Night Football" booth into the next decade, The Athletic reported.

Buck, who is in the final season of a five-year, $75 million contract, will see his annual salary climb from $15 million to around $18 million, per the report.

The length of the extension means Buck will call ESPN's first Super Bowl this February as well as the network's next one in 2031.

Buck, 57, worked for Fox from 1994 to 2021 and has called the Super Bowl six times and the World Series 23 times.

Troy Aikman, Buck's partner on "MNF," remains unsigned, per the report. The Hall of Fame quarterback's five-year, $90 million deal ends after Super Bowl LXI on Feb. 14, 2027 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Buck and Aikman are in their 25th season together, the longest-running booth partnership in NFL history, according to The Athletic.