Seahawks QB Sam Darnold out for Week 2

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold was ruled out for Week 2 with a hip injury.

Darnold is not being placed on injured reserve, head coach Mike Macdonald said on Wednesday, but will be relegated to rehab work for the next several days.

That means Drew Lock will start for Seattle against the Arizona Cardinals with Jalen Milroe serving as the No. 2 quarterback.

A timeframe for Darnold's return to practice hasn't been shared but Macdonald reiterated there is no cause or reason to "shut down" Darnold from physical activity.

"He's killing it on his rehab. He's doing a lot," Macdonald said.

Lock came off the bench in the first quarter of the midweek opener to lead the Seahawks to a victory over the Patriots. Seattle intercepted Drake Maye three times, including a game-sealing pick in the end zone on New England's final drive.

The Seahawks haven't considered adding a quarterback. But Darnold's progress or any potential setback could change things.

"We'll reevaluate every day, reevaluate next week and go from there," Macdonald said.

Darnold led Seattle to a Super Bowl title last season in his first year with the team.