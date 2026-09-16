Vikings RB Jordan Mason (thumb surgery) placed on IR

Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason was placed on injured reserve Wednesday after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured right thumb.

The move means Mason will be sidelined for at least four games. Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell is hopeful Mason will be ready to return after that time span.

O'Connell said he was unsure when Mason sustained the injury during Sunday's season-opening 39-22 win over the visiting Green Bay Packers. Mason reported soreness to the team on Monday.

Mason rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries against the Packers. He split the ball-carrying duties with Aaron Jones Sr., who had 12 carries for 40 yards and a score.

Mason, 27, is in his fifth NFL season and has rushed for 2,070 yards and 14 touchdowns in 62 games (11 starts).

Minnesota also promoted veteran running back DeeJay Dallas from the practice squad and signed Jerome Ford to the practice squad.

Dallas, who turned 28 on Wednesday, has rushed for 538 yards and four touchdowns in 85 games (two starts) over seven NFL seasons. He has played for five teams and spent his first four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, who picked him in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Miami.

Ford, 27, spent the past four seasons with the Cleveland Browns and rushed for 1,463 yards and seven touchdowns in 57 games (18 starts).

Mason isn't the only main offensive cog ailing for the Vikings as they prepare to visit the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Carson Wentz is expected to start at quarterback after Kyler Murray sustained a concussion in the opener and must clear the protocol before he can be cleared to play.