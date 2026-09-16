Winner, winner: Bears, Cardinals projections climb after Week 1

Who said style points don't count for anything in the NFL?

The Chicago Bears smacked the Carolina Panthers with 59 points in scalding Charlotte and the resulting roil was felt in waves of support at sportsbooks.

At BetMGM the Bears were bumped from an over-under wins projection of 9.5 wins to 10.5, climbing alongside the Buffalo Bills (10.5 to 11.5) and New York Giants (7.5 to 8.5).

But no one jumped more than the Arizona Cardinals.

Jacoby Brissett took down the Chargers 26-14 in the biggest upset of Week 1. Los Angeles was favored by 9.5 points.

The Cardinals went from a projection of 3.5 wins to 5.5 and still became the most heavily backed over for the 2026 season futures market at BetMGM. There is more money on Arizona's over at BetMGM, but the most tickets for the futures market on NFL wins still belongs to the Broncos (9.5) despite a Week 1 loss.

A stinging defeat dumped the Chargers' win projection from 9.5 to 8.5.

A blown lead by the Packers docked Green Bay from 9.5 to 8.5 at BetMGM.

The Jets' win at Tennessee nudged New York's other team to a win total of 6.5 from 5.5.