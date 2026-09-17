Baylor hopeful DJ Lagway can play in final tuneup vs. La. Tech

Baylor coach Dave Aranda wants his team to become harder to beat. For the Bears, that starts with eliminating self-inflicted mistakes before entering Big 12 play.

Baylor (1-1) hosts Louisiana Tech (1-1) on Saturday in Waco, Texas, in the final nonconference game for the Bears.

The Bears were flagged nine times for 85 yards and committed three turnovers despite cruising to a 44-3 win over FCS Prairie View A&M last Saturday.

"Right now, it's too easy to beat us, with the penalties and the turnovers," Aranda said. "We need to clean that up."

Baylor has hope that quarterback DJ Lagway will be back after he missed the Prairie View game with a lower leg injury sustained in the season opener against Auburn. Aranda said Monday that Lagway felt good in Sunday's practice and was expected to be good for this week's practices.

Nate Bennett filled in for Lagway, throwing for 314 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Bears will be without defensive tackle Devonte Tezino, who sustained a serious leg injury Saturday and will miss the remainder of the season.

Louisiana Tech will look to bounce back from a 45-14 loss at then-No. 8 LSU. The Bulldogs trailed just 10-7 at halftime after forcing four first-half turnovers, highlighted by Jordan McRae's 100-yard interception return for a touchdown.

The Bulldogs struggled to find their footing offensively, however, managing just 139 total yards.

"We just didn't play enough offense," Louisiana Tech coach Sonny Cumbie said.

Jalen Mickens provided a bright spot with six catches for 101 yards and a 67-yard touchdown. He has nine catches for 234 yards and two scores through two games.

Louisiana Tech's defense has recorded at least 10 tackles for loss in each of its first two games. Alonzo Jackson Jr. leads the charge with five tackles for loss and three sacks.

Baylor leads the all-time series 5-1, with the programs last meeting in 1996.

Aranda and Cumbie also have history. Aranda served as a graduate assistant at Texas Tech from 2000-02 while Cumbie was a quarterback for the Red Raiders.