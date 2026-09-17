Bills DT Ed Oliver hurts hip in warmups, inactive vs. Lions

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver was a surprise inactive Thursday night against the visiting Detroit Lions after injuring his hip during warmups.

Oliver, 28, had five tackles, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit in the Bills' season-opening 36-31 win at Houston last Sunday.

He has 248 tackles, 30 sacks, one interception, nine forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 77 QB hits in 96 regular-season games (87 starts). Oliver has another 30 tackles, two sacks and 10 QB hits in 14 playoff games (11 starts) since 2019.

Oliver appeared in only three games last season due to an ankle injury and torn left biceps.

Buffalo selected Oliver with the ninth overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Houston.

Also inactive for Buffalo are wide receiver Skyler Bell, running back Ty Johnson (hamstring), safety Jalon Kilgore, guard Armaj Reed-Adams, offensive lineman Jude Bowry and defensive lineman T.J. Sanders, who missed practice this week due to illness and a knee issue.

Bills safety Cole Bishop is active after being listed as questionable on the injury report (knee/groin). Running back Frank Gore Jr. and wide receiver Greg Dortch are gameday elevations from the practice squad.

Detroit (1-0) ruled out starting right tackle Blake Miller (knee) and left guard Christian Mahogany (hip) after they did not participate in practice.

Lions cornerback D.J. Reed was limited in practice Wednesday and listed as questionable due to a foot injury but is available for Thursday's game and expected to start.

Defensive back Christian Izien, who missed the season opener against New Orleans due to a groin injury, is active. Cornerbacks Keith Abney II and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. are inactive, as are linebacker Jimmy Rolder, defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo and edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein.

Offensive tackle Devin Cochran and center Seth McLaughlin were elevated from the practice squad for the game. Defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike was signed to the active roster from the practice squad and is active for the game.