Bills WR DJ Moore exits with shoulder injury

Bills wide receiver DJ Moore was helped off the field after being injured in the end zone during the second quarter of Buffalo's game against the Detroit Lions on Monday in Orchard Park, N.Y.

With 2:56 left in the half, Moore was crossing the back of the end zone from left to right on second-and-3 from the Detroit 6-yard line.

Moore made a diving attempt at a Josh Allen pass and landed hard on his left shoulder. Moore had his body weight come down hard on the shoulder and collarbone area. His momentum on the head-first attempt carried him to his back, and he remained in place reaching for his collarbone area.

Trainers kept Moore sitting up near the back of the end zone before helping him into the locker room for X-rays. The Bills could also be checking for a possible stinger based on the position on Moore's body, Amazon Prime reported during the game broadcast.

The Bills were flagged for holding by tight end Dawson Knox on the play, but Allen threw a 16-yard TD pass to tight end Dalton Kincaid on the next play. The score put the Bills in front of the Lions 27-7.

Moore, acquired in the offseason from the Chicago Bears, was held without a catch. He had one rushing attempt that lost a yard in the first quarter.

After forcing a punt, Buffalo saw its next possession begin with wide receiver Keon Coleman going down in a heap and writhing in pain with an apparent ankle injury as Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin waved for medical personnel.

Coleman was able to run off the field under his own power and re-entered the game two plays later.