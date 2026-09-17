Boston College bids to build momentum vs. Maine

New-look Boston College looks to continue building momentum when it welcomes regional FCS challenger Maine to Chestnut Hill, Mass., for its second of three straight home games on Saturday.

The Bill O'Brien-led Eagles (1-1) got it done on both sides of the ball in a 28-21 win over Rutgers last Friday. They recorded their first four-interception game since 2023 and three sacks, while quarterback Mason McKenzie threw for a 78-yard touchdown and ran for another score.

"It was a great job last Friday, but we only get 12 opportunities (to play)," O'Brien said. "Every game is vitally important to us. No game is more important than any other game."

Washington State transfer Anthony Palano was named Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week after picking off two passes in the fourth quarter and totaling nine tackles (two for loss) against Rutgers. He is the only player in the country with at least 22 tackles, two interceptions and a sack this season.

Palano's performance was even more crucial following a serious injury to fellow linebacker Bodie Kahoun, who has returned to campus since being put on a stretcher and transported to the hospital following a tackle in the second quarter.

"He's progressing in the right direction," O'Brien said.

Sophomore running back Bo MacCormack (shoulder) could return after missing the Rutgers game.

McKenzie accounted for 346 yards last week and ranks sixth in the ACC in total offense. He has been Boston College's top rusher while throwing for more than 220 yards in both games.

"He's a very competitive guy. He's very smart, very even-keeled. He can run, and that's one of the reasons that we really liked him," O'Brien said. "He's done a great job for us."

Boston College marks Maine's second FBS contest in three weeks. Following a win at Towson, the Black Bears (1-2) took a 55-3 loss at Appalachian State two weeks ago and a 23-14 home setback to Merrimack last Saturday.

Merrimack limited Maine to 199 total yards and forced three turnovers, including multiple opportunities deep inside opposing territory.

"We expect to be better in a lot of ways," Maine coach Jordan Stevens said. "(BC) is another big challenge. I want to see our guys perform better than we did (in our last FBS game). There's a lot to learn from that game that we can carry into this game and be better in that environment."

Eddie Buehler completed passes to 10 different receivers against Appalachian State and has averaged 175.7 passing yards as a first-time starting quarterback this season.

On defense, linebacker Sam Oppenheimer posted his first career interception last week and is one of four CAA players with double-digit tackles per game.