Cal strives for 2nd win for new coach in matchup vs. Wagner

Cal's Tosh Lupoi picked up his first career win as a head coach last weekend.

This weekend, his Golden Bears will look to build off that victory before resuming Atlantic Coast Conference play on Sept. 25.

Cal (1-1) will face FCS opponent Wagner (1-2) on Saturday afternoon in Berkeley, Calif., in the first meeting between the programs.

The Golden Bears bounced back from a 45-24 season-opening home loss to UCLA with a 21-18 win at Syracuse in ACC action last Saturday despite being outgained by nearly 200 yards.

Kingston Lopa led the charge defensively with three interceptions, including a fourth-quarter return for the go-ahead touchdown. The defensive back became Cal's first player with three picks in a game since Jaylinn Hawkins against TCU in the 2018 Cheez-It Bowl.

"I'm really proud of our guys' resiliency throughout this game," Lupoi said.

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele completed 21 of 34 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns against the Orange.

Cal cleaned up its early mistakes, playing turnover-free football after giving the ball away three times in the loss to the Bruins.

Wagner will look to regroup after a difficult start to its road schedule. The Seahawks are coming off an 87-3 loss at James Madison, which broke its single-game record of 84 points, accomplished in 2016 vs. Rhode Island. That score was 84-7.

Benjamin Newman threw for 101 yards against the Dukes on Saturday, while freshman Johnny DiSalvatore provided Wagner's only points with a 40-yard field goal.

The Seahawks will need to find more production offensively after being outgained 588-204 against James Madison. They also allowed three touchdowns on special teams.

Wagner coach Tom Masella expressed optimism about his players entering the season and their ability to respond to challenges.

"They play together as a team, and this group effort is present every time they step on the field," Masella said. "Their mindset of playing hard is pushing them on the field, and they know this mindset will lead to some great things this season."

Wagner will make its first trip to California since playing San Diego in 2004. The Staten Island-based Seahawks have yet to defeat an FBS opponent, coming closest in a 24-21 loss to UConn in 2019.