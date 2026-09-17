Coaches downplay friction as Maryland meets Virginia Tech

When Ralph Friedgen took over as head coach at Maryland ahead of the 2001 season, he retained two young assistants from the staff of his predecessor, Ron Vanderlinden.

Twenty-five years later, those coaches are running their own programs. They will meet on Saturday night as James Franklin guides Virginia Tech (2-0) against Mike Locksley and Maryland (2-0) in College Park, Md.

It is an opportunity for the 54-year-old Franklin to build momentum in his first season with the Hokies.

It's also a chance for his team to snap a 20-game non-conference winning streak by the Terrapins, which is the longest in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

For the 56-year-old Locksley, it's a chance to advance Maryland in its regional pecking order and to avenge a bitter defeat to Franklin two seasons ago, when Franklin was the coach at Penn State.

Locksley and Franklin had a heated exchange during their postgame handshake after a reserve quarterback for Penn State threw a touchdown pass on the final play of the Nittany Lions' 44-7 victory.

On Tuesday, Locksley downplayed any animosity between the coaches.

"I've got a lot of respect for James. He's won wherever he's been," Locksley said. "But this won't be about James and Locks. This will be about the players that he has and the players that I have that know a lot about each other."

Franklin did not address the friction between the coaches Monday as he spoke glowingly about his experience as an assistant under Friedgen.

"I learned a ton of ball in a short period of time, not only offense but just also kinda how to run a program, a tough, disciplined, hard-nosed program," Franklin said. "We won a bunch of games and had a ton of success."

The Hokies have dominated overmatched in-state foes VMI and Old Dominion behind quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer, who followed Franklin from Penn State.

Grunkemeyer has completed 77.4% of his passes for 551 yards and four touchdowns without an interception. Jeffrey Overton Jr. has rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns.

The Hokies also lead the FBS in sacks with 12, including three each from Penn State transfers Mylachi Williams and Cortez Harris.

Maryland answers with Malik Washington, who has completed 73.6% of his passes for 533 yards and three TDs without an interception.

Transfers Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding (14 receptions, 187 yards) and Chris Durr Jr. (16-147) have emerged as the Terrapins' top targets.