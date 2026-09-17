Colorado prepared to face 'dilemmas' in visit to Northwestern

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders was ecstatic after his team pulled out a win at Georgia Tech to kick off the season but was far less enthusiastic about the team's 52-21 victory over Weber State last weekend.

Despite the 31-point win, Colorado (2-0) gave up 372 total yards to an FCS team. Now, the Buffaloes face a tougher task when they travel to face Northwestern on Saturday night at Evanston, Ill.

Colorado's defense is going against an offense designed by Northwestern coordinator Chip Kelly, and the Wildcats have quarterback Aidan Chiles in the fold after he transferred from Michigan State.

"Daunting task," Sanders said. "I feel like there may be inclement weather in Northwestern, but we are up for the challenge. Good team, hurry up offense, no huddle and just doing his thing like Chip Kelly's been known to do. It presents some dilemmas."

The weather could impact the Buffaloes' passing game, which is led by QB Julian Lewis. The quarterback, who turns 19 next week, struggled in the opener but did throw a game-winning TD pass with 37 seconds remaining, then broke out against Weber State while throwing for 366 yards and four TDs.

Northwestern (1-0) defeated South Dakota State in its opener and had two weeks to prepare for Colorado, but it also needs to tighten up its defense. The Wildcats allowed 432 total yards in the victory, with 285 through the air.

Fifth-year Wildcats linebacker Kobie McKinzie remains confident in the defense.

"I think we have a chance to be a top-five defense in the country," McKinzie said after totaling nine tackles in Northwestern's win. "We did a really good job of not beating ourselves and letting the game come to us."

The Wildcats return nine starters on defense from 2025. McKinzie transferred from Oklahoma, which had a top-10 defense last season.

Chiles had a solid first game with the Wildcats, passing for 273 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for a score.

Saturday's game is the third all-time between the programs and first since 1978 when Colorado earned a 55-7 home victory. Northwestern earned a 35-14 victory at home in 1951.