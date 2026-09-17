Emmitt Smith on Derrick Henry breaking rushing record: 'It's possible'

Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith is very much aware that Derrick Henry is rapidly gaining ground on his all-time NFL rushing record.

Smith, in fact, feels that Henry has a chance to break it.

"Oh yeah, I think it's possible," Smith said, via DraftKings. "Derrick Henry is a bigger back. He takes great care of his body. He's in great shape."

Smith didn't stop there.

"Y'all don't know this, but Derrick Henry broke my high school record," he said. "He broke my (Florida) state high school record. So I believe he can do it again."

Henry, 32, offered yet another glimpse of that last Sunday. The 6-foot-3, 252-pound Henry rushed for 144 yards and three touchdowns in the Baltimore Ravens' 41-23 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Henry has rushed for 13,162 yards in 154 career games with the Tennessee Titans and Ravens. The former Heisman Trophy winner and five-time Pro Bowl selection is 5,193 yards shy of the mark set by Smith, who starred with the Dallas Cowboys before finishing his career with the Arizona Cardinals.