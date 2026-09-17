Friendship, family lines blur as Florida travels to Auburn

With Florida playing its first Southeastern Conference game in its new coach's old stomping grounds, there could be some mixed rooting interest from head coach Jon Sumrall's family and friends.

In their first matchup since 2019, Sumrall's Gators (2-0) will travel to the Plains to face Auburn (2-0) on Saturday night in Auburn, Ala.

Hired Nov. 30 to replace Billy Napier, Sumrall, a Huntsville, Ala., native, is clear where he stands with his kin this weekend.

"If I do (have family rooting against me), they're not family," said Sumrall, who coached two seasons at nearby Troy, a 75-mile drive from the Tigers' campus, and whose wife, Ginny, attended Auburn. "There are ties, but Florida pays my mortgage. Any family that's pulling against us, they ain't my family. I don't care what their last name is.

"I'm a Florida Gator, and anybody affiliated with me closely is a Florida Gator or they're not affiliated with me closely."

Florida's offense has worked together closely in wins over outmatched FAU and Campbell, outscoring the two visitors 118-24.

Quarterback Aaron Philo is 32-of-42 passing for 517 yards with five touchdowns and an interception thus far.

First-year Auburn coach Alex Golesh took his South Florida team, including Tigers' transfer quarterback Byrum Brown, to the Swamp last September and stunned the No. 13 Gators 18-16 on Nico Gramatica's walk-off, 20-yard field goal.

Brown, who engineered the eight-play, 87-yard game-winning drive a year ago, is 44-of-64 for 485 yards with two TDs and three picks.

Added Sumrall: "He's got arm talent to make throws all over the field, and he's a big guy, physical guy."

Golesh also acknowledged the tension when it comes to friendship.

"He said we were friends?" Golesh said of Sumrall. "Not this week, we're not. I got a ton of respect for Jon. We were both assistants in this league at the same time, and he did a great job at Troy, did a high-end job at Tulane. ... I got a lot of respect for him.

"This week? Don't care."