LSU QB Sam Leavitt upgraded to questionable vs. Ole Miss

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt was upgraded from doubtful to questionable on Thursday for the No. 7 Tigers' rivalry showdown Saturday against No. 8 Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss.

The nature of the injury is not disclosed on the Southeastern Conference's availability report, which also has the Tigers' leading tackler, linebacker TJ Dottery, listed as questionable, or a 50% chance of playing per SEC injury report policy.

Though he did not appear to suffer an injury in last Saturday's win over Louisiana Tech, Leavitt was listed as doubtful on Wednesday.

According to LouisianaSports.net, Leavitt missed Wednesday's workout due to back spasms but returned to practice Thursday.

The Arizona State transfer spoke to reporters after the 45-14 home victory and did not appear to be dealing with an ailment.

"I'm just focusing on tonight, getting better, getting the body healthy," Leavitt said when asked whether he was looking forward to facing Ole Miss. "But no, it's going to be an incredible opportunity."

Leavitt was slated to speak with the media Tuesday about the key SEC clash against Ole Miss, according to an LSU spokesperson, but he was not present at the session.

At a Monday news conference, LSU coach Lane Kiffin did not mention any information about Leavitt's health. He also didn't speak on the matter during his weekly radio show on Thursday night.

Under the SEC's availability policy, a player designated as doubtful has a 25% chance to play and is "unlikely to play due to significant concerns."

SEC football teams face penalties that range from $25,000 to $100,000 for late or inaccurate availability reports. It is at the discretion of SEC commissioner Greg Sankey whether to impose those penalties.

A two-year starter and Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year at Arizona State, Leavitt transferred to LSU after the school hired Kiffin.

After throwing for a touchdown and rushing for two more in a blowout season-opening win over Clemson, Leavitt threw for a score and ran for three more in the victory over Louisiana Tech, but he tossed three interceptions.

In two games with LSU, Leavitt has completed 41 of 66 passes for 574 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also rushed for 135 yards and five scores.

If Leavitt isn't available to play, either freshman Husan Longstreet or sophomore Landen Clark will start. In two games, Clark has completed 7 of 10 passes for 109 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. Longstreet has attempted one pass, a 33-yard completion.