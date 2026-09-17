Minnesota hopes to put sloppy performance in rear-view mirror vs. Akron

Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck has moved on from a disappointing loss a week ago.

Now, Fleck and Minnesota (1-1) are focused on what is ahead of them instead of what is behind them. The Golden Gophers will try to bounce back when they face Akron (1-1) in a nonconference showdown on Saturday afternoon in Minneapolis.

"What I love about our team is our fight," Fleck said. "You're not going to win everything. Every drive, every series, every possession, every game. I mean look at the NFL (on Sunday). Look at college football (last) weekend.

"So you have to have the ability to respond and keep responding."

Minnesota will try to respond from a 38-13 home loss against Mississippi State. The Golden Gophers fell behind 28-6 by halftime and never threatened to come back in the second half, committing 12 penalties for 115 yards in an uncharacteristically sloppy loss.

"We're not known for being a highly penalized team," Fleck said. "You hope that's just a one-game deal, because that's not how you're going to win football games at any level. High school, college, pros, you can't have those types of penalties."

As Minnesota looks to regroup, Akron will go for back-to-back victories.

The Zips are coming off a 45-10 win over FCS Robert Morris last week. It was a much-needed victory after Akron lost 38-16 to Wake Forest in its season opener.

Akron coach Joe Moorhead knows his defense will face a challenge against a Big Ten opponent in its home stadium. He praised Golden Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey, who has completed 69.4% of his passes for 543 yards and one touchdown.

"They have an NFL-caliber quarterback in the Lindsey kid," Moorhead said. "He can really throw the football and is a little more athletic than he gets credit for -- 6-(foot)-5, 230-pound kid, traditional pro-style."

Akron's offense is led by quarterback Cibastian Broughton, who has completed 83% of his passes for 338 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions while also leading the team with 153 rushing yards.