North Carolina investigation wraps, DC Steve Belichick resigns, dad stays put

North Carolina defensive coordinator Steve Belichick will resign his post effective Oct. 27, when his current medical leave at the university expires.

Belichick follows Tar Heels football general manager Michael Lombardi out of Chapel Hill as an investigation launched in August wrapped up, the university confirmed on Thursday.

What initially began as a probe into a human resources concern over a "front office matter" dovetailed into personal behavior of coaches and players, according to reports. A report by WRAL in Raleigh, N.C., on the day Lombardi issued his resignation detailed witnesses -- staffers and players included -- being questioned about whether the son of head coach Bill Belichick "used drugs on the job or provided drugs to at least one player."

UNC said Thursday it considered the investigation closed and matter "resolved" which signals Bill Belichick and other current coaches and staff are not subject to further discipline.

"The University has concluded a thorough and independent investigation into the allegations related to culture and climate within the Carolina football program," the school said in a statement Thursday.

"The investigation determined that certain actions demonstrated a disregard for Carolina's values and standards of conduct. The investigation also found that these actions were isolated in scope and not a systemic failure. As the University previously announced, General Manager Michael Lombardi resigned from the program effective Sept. 3. Steve Belichick has resigned from his position of defensive cordinator, effective Oct. 27, 2026, following the conclusion of his current medical leave."

Steve Belichick was Washington's defensive coordinator before being hired at North Carolina. He previously worked as an assistant with the New England Patriots from 2012 to 2023.

Bill Belichick said this week North Carolina's "small defensive staff" is wearing multiple hats and would continue in those shared roles.

The Tar Heels confirmed wide receiver Keeyun Chapman has been suspended from all team activities. He was arrested Tuesday for carrying a concealed handgun.