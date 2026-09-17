Northwestern extends coach David Braun through 2031

Northwestern football coach David Braun agreed to a contract extension through the 2031 season, the school announced on Thursday.

His prior deal, which came after he was promoted from interim coach in 2023, expired after the 2028 campaign. The new contract includes a "significant" salary increase, ESPN reported.

Braun, 41, opened his fourth season with the Wildcats with a 34-18 victory against San Diego State on Sept. 5. The team was idle last week and will host Colorado on Saturday night in Evanston, Ill.

"I am so honored to have the opportunity to lead a storied football program at an institution that demands and expects excellence, instills character, and provides a transformative experience for its student-athletes on and off the field," Braun said. "I am grateful to President (Mung) Chiang and to Mark Jackson for the continued investment into our program, for their support of my family and our tremendous staff and for sharing in our belief of what Northwestern Football can become. Northwestern is a special place. Kristin and I are proud to call it home for many years to come."

Braun is 20-19 at Northwestern, including 11 wins in the Big Ten and victories in the 2023 Las Vegas Bowl and the 2025 GameAbove Sports Bowl. He was named Big Ten Coach of the Year after the Wildcats finished 8-5 in 2023.

"David Braun is the right leader today for Northwestern Football and for the years to come," athletic director Mark Jackson said. "He recruits young men of high character who embrace our elite academic environment and who compete in the most competitive conference in the country. David develops our student-athletes at a time when retaining talent has never been harder, and they choose to remain Wildcats when other options appear. He does it with a rare combination of relentless competitiveness and integrity.

"He is everything that we need in a head coach. With our continued investments in our Football program and with the opening of New Ryan Field in just a few weeks, the future of Northwestern Football is bright with David at the helm. We look forward to having David, Kristin and their family in Evanston for the seasons ahead."

Braun initially joined former head coach Pat Fitzgerald's staff as the defensive coordinator in January 2023. He took over as interim coach that July when Fitzgerald was fired during a hazing investigation. After the Wildcats snapped a 14-game road losing streak on Nov. 11, 2023 at Wisconsin, the school removed the interim tag.

Prior to Northwestern, Braun was the defensive coordinator at North Dakota State (2019-22) and also coached at Northern Iowa, UC Davis and alma mater Winona State in Georgia.