Rams anxious for another gameday with 'confident' Giants on deck

An extra day of rest and recovery would normally be appreciated by Rams head coach Sean McVay with Los Angeles set for a Monday night home opener against the New York Giants in Inglewood, Calif.

But McVay has little interest in reliving the debacle Down Under, a 27-7 loss to the 49ers in Melbourne that's not sitting well with his veteran team. They won't be doing a lot of sitting this week as they prep for the Week 2 finale.

"Our preparation: Eyes moving forward. Chest out, chin up, eyes forward, and let's go be about it," McVay said of the Rams' collective mindset getting ready for the Giants and "Monday Night Football."

Alone in last place in the NFC West isn't where the Rams want -- or expected -- to be. A disjointed offense ranks last in the NFL in scoring after one game, with questions about the passing game and third-down playcalling festering with McVay this week.

The Rams were 4-1 following losses in 2025 and McVay has never lost to the Giants (4-0). Quarterback Matthew Stafford is 2-0 against the Giants since joining the Rams and was 3-2 in the matchup while with the Lions.

A lot has changed for New York, though, starting on the sideline. McVay said he saw a confident and physical team when digging into the new-look Giants.

Former Ravens coach John Harbaugh was hired and dug in with both hands to address pressing roster needs in his first offseason with the Giants.

There was nothing wrong with the offense for the Giants in Week 1, a 28-20 prime-time victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. Quarterback Jaxson Dart threw three TD passes. He and running back Cam Skattebo combined for 135 rushing yards, wide receiver Malik Nabers caught six passes in his first game in nearly a year, and tight end Isaiah Likely made a huge splash in his debut (eight receptions, 78 yards, two TDs).

As is common practice for Harbaugh-coached teams, New York left a day early to adjust to being on the West Coast. Travel itineraries and body clocks are not really welcome talking points around the Rams these days.

"If they want to be angry, they want to be angry. I mean, I doubt they're angry, but they had a rough situation and so be it," Skattebo said. "They're ready to play next week, just like we are. I'm ready to go, I'm excited to play against them and see what they have."

The Giants will avoid reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, who was a non-factor in Week 1 and underwent knee surgery upon his return to the United States. McVay said his recovery is happening at warp speed.

"It's like Wolverine. Healing fast," he joked, but the team will hold off on setting any expectations for Garrett's return to the lineup.

No one in the facility is questioning Garrett's motivation to return. He's already walking without crutches.

One All-Pro might be back Monday. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald, freshly unretired but inactive for Week 1, could play for the first time since January 2024, and signs are pointing in that direction.

"Expect him to play like Aaron Donald, which is a game-wrecking type player inside," Harbaugh said of the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year. "Penetrating, active movement player who can wreck the game, really any particular play in a lot of different ways, run and pass. So, we're expecting him to play. We're planning for him to be out there."

Donald practiced Thursday, and if the 35-year-old can make it through the week unscathed, he's likely to play.

"We haven't decided that yet," McVay said. "He's going to continue to work his process and we'll see what that looks like.

"It's really up to him and how he feels."

Stafford believes the Rams will look and feel better than they did in Week 1. He never looked comfortable in the opener and posted a 19.1 passer rating in the first half. Stafford finished 15 of 25 for 155 yards with one interception.

"I know for a fact we have the right kind of guys. Obviously starts at the top with Sean and our coaching staff," Stafford said. "The guys in our locker room have the right mindset and attitude to go out there and attack this week the way we should."

The Rams were No. 1 in the NFL in scoring and yards per game in 2025, when Stafford was league MVP with 4,707 yards and 46 TD passes. At 38 and with 240 regular-season games under his belt, Stafford isn't sweating a slow start.

Wide receiver Davante Adams, who led the NFL with 14 TD catches last season, said coming out of training camp that "the sky's the limit" for what the offense can do. One game hasn't changed his opinion.

"I feel like that's the reality with us," Adams said.

Rams safety Kam Curl (ankle) and linebackers Nate Landman (shoulder) and Omar Speights (hip) were limited Thursday.

Cornerback Paulson Adebo (knee) was the only player who missed Thursday's practice for the Giants. Several starters were listed as limited, but none are dealing with serious injuries. Harbaugh expects to have left tackle Andrew Thomas (ankle), cornerback Deonte Banks (calf), defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (neck), rookie right guard Francis Mauigoa (shoulder) and cornerback Greg Newsome II (rib) available Monday night.