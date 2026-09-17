Report: Baylor QB DJ Lagway (ankle) will miss La. Tech game

Baylor quarterback DJ Lagway will miss his second straight game with an ankle injury Saturday when the Bears face Louisiana Tech, ESPN reported on Thursday.

Lagway, a former five-star recruit who transferred from Florida this offseason, sustained the injury early in the Bears' season-opening 17-16 loss to Auburn. He sat out last week's game against FCS Prairie View A&M, and will now also miss the Baylor (1-1) final nonconference game before next week's Big 12 opener vs. Colorado.

Lagway completed 27 of 54 passes for 333 yards and two touchdowns with an interception and a lost fumble against Auburn. Over two seasons at Florida, he threw for 4,179 yards, 28 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.

Nate Bennett will again fill in for Lagway after throwing for 314 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions last week against Prairie View.

ESPN also reported that Louisiana Tech (1-1) will be without starting quarterback Blake Baker for Saturday's game with a hand injury.

Baker has thrown for 360 yards, four touchdowns and one interception this season. Over three seasons for the Bulldogs, he's amassed 1,925 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Trey Kukuk, who has completed 73 of 112 passes for 700 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions over the last two seasons for Louisiana Tech, will start in place of Baker.