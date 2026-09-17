Report: Texans WR Nico Collins (hamstring) uncertain for Week 2

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins is uncertain to play in Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals after injuring his hamstring during Wednesday's practice, ESPN reported.

Per the report, Texans team doctors don't view the injury as "serious," however his availability for Week 2 remains in question.

The Texans' official injury report listed Collins as limited in practice.

Hamstring injuries are nothing new for the two-time Pro Bowl selection, who was placed on injured reserve due to the issue in 2024 and missed five games.

Collins, 27, had seven catches for 75 yards and a touchdown in Houston's 36-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the season opener last Sunday.

The 2021 third-round draft pick has 296 receptions for 4,422 yards and 25 scores in 67 career games (53 starts) with the Texans.