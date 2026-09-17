Rivals Cincinnati and Miami (Ohio) looking to ring Victory Bell

A different venue will be the star attraction when Miami (Ohio) meets Cincinnati in the 129th "Battle for the Victory Bell" on Saturday afternoon in Cincinnati.

For the first time in the history of the rivalry, the game will take place at TQL Stadium, home of FC Cincinnati of MLS. The venue opened in 2021.

Saturday's matchup will be the final game scheduled in the rivalry under the schools' current contract. Miami (1-1) canceled its scheduled trips to Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati in 2025 and 2028, while Cincinnati (2-0) responded by canceling trips to Yager Stadium in Oxford, Ohio, in 2027 and 2029.

The Victory Bell game stands as one of the most-played rivalries in college football. Only Minnesota-Wisconsin (135), Georgia-Auburn (130), North Carolina-Virginia (130) and Oregon-Oregon State (129) have squared off more often than Cincinnati and Miami.

Rivals Cal and Stanford have played 128 times.

The Bearcats hold a 61-60-7 advantage all-time in the oldest FBS non-conference rivalry. The teams first met on Dec. 8, 1888, in the first college football game ever played in Ohio. Cincinnati is looking for its first 3-0 start since opening 13-0 in 2021.

"We know it's a rivalry game," said Cincinnati running back Cole Tabb, a Stanford transfer. "A lot of us are transfers, so we are slowly getting acclimated to how important this is to the community. Obviously, we're willing to do anything to get that win as a running-back room. We are going to go perform, and there's not a doubt in my mind about that."

Cincinnati will bring one of the top rushing attacks in the nation into Saturday's game. The Bearcats ran for 418 yards in last weekend's 62-10 drubbing of Western Carolina.

"They're an unbelievable rushing team," Miami coach Chuck Martin said. "They don't throw it a ton, but they're wildly efficient when they do throw it with a lot of chunk plays off their pass game."

The RedHawks earned their first win of 2026 last week in a convincing 45-7 triumph over Holy Cross after losing 59-14 at Pitt on Sept. 5.