Short-handed UCF not taking 2-0 Georgia State lightly

UCF will have a new quarterback on Saturday night when it hosts surprising Georgia State in Orlando, Fla.

The Knights (1-1) must find a replacement for Alonza Barnett III, who transferred to UCF after helping James Madison reach the 2025 College Football Playoff. He will miss significant time after suffering a hamstring injury in last week's rain-soaked 12-7 loss at Pittsburgh.

"We're re-evaluating to see how long it will be," UCF coach Scott Frost said. "But he'll miss some time for sure. I feel bad for Alonza. He was getting more and more comfortable in our scheme."

Frost did not name a starter, but it is expected to be second-stringer Keyone Jenkins. He played in 33 games and threw for more than 6,700 yards in three seasons at FIU before transferring.

The change may also mean a larger role for running back Duke Watson, a Georgia native recruited by Georgia State, who has rushed for 120 yards and one touchdown this season.

The timing isn't great for UCF. Georgia State (2-0) is coming off a 31-17 win over in-state rival Kennesaw State, the defending Conference USA champion. The Panthers amassed 483 total yards, including 230 on the ground.

Georgia State's Cameran Brown threw for 253 yards and ran for 62 against the Owls. Lanear McCrary Jr. ran for 101 yards and a touchdown.

"I thought Cam made great decisions," Panthers coach Dell McGee said. "I thought our O-line gave Cam time to protect and when he didn't have time, he was able to improvise with his legs."

It will be tougher against a UCF defense that held Pitt to only 69 yards in the second half and just 2.4 yards per carry on 43 rushing attempts.

The Knights opened the season with a lopsided 73-6 home win against FCS program Bethune-Cookman.

This will be the first meeting between UCF and Georgia State.