TCU looks to maintain upward trajectory vs. Arkansas State

TCU's game with Arkansas State at Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday is another opportunity to build a bridge between its season-opening loss to North Carolina and being ready for Big 12 Conference play next week at UCF.

The Horned Frogs (1-1) are coming off a 63-7 victory last week over Grambling following a 15-10 loss to the Tar Heels at Dublin, Ireland, in the season opener on Aug. 29.

Arkansas State (1-1) rebounded from a 42-24 loss at Memphis two weeks ago by overwhelming West Georgia 52-7 at home last week.

TCU produced 676 yards of total offense, scored 35 points in the second half and limited Grambling to 28 yards after halftime last week.

Arkansas State has an offense averaging 412.5 yards and 38 points per game under former Central Michigan, Cincinnati and Tennessee coach Butch Jones.

"Butch is a good football coach; he's been around," TCU coach Sonny Dykes said Tuesday. "He's had a lot of success. When I was a coordinator at Arizona we played Central Michigan, those guys were really good and played hard.

"His teams are always going to be the same, play hard. They're going to create a little bit of havoc on defense. It's a good football team."

Jones hired TCU alumnus Garrett Altman as the Red Wolves' offensive coordinator during the offseason. Altman was an offensive lineman for the Horned Frogs from 2013-17.

"Coach Altman brings valuable experience from an efficient, dynamic offense that creates unique challenges for opponents," Jones said.

TCU quarterback Jaden Craig made a marked improvement in last week's win over Grambling after the loss to North Carolina.

Through two games, Craig has completed 44 of 63 passes for 566 yards and four touchdowns without an interception.

Against Grambling, he completed 24 of 31 passes for a career-high 391 yards and four touchdowns, while also rushing for 53 yards.

Arkansas State has former Texas quarterback Trey Owens, who has thrown for 460 yards and three touchdowns through two games while completing 72.3% of his passes.

He had four interceptions in the Red Wolves' loss at Memphis.