UCLA rushing toward Big Ten opener against Purdue

The continuation of the perfect start to the Bob Chesney era is on the line when UCLA opens Big Ten play on Saturday against Purdue in Pasadena, Calif.

For the second time in as many weeks, UCLA (2-0) erupted for 21 fourth-quarter points in a 28-10 home victory over San Diego State last Saturday. The Bruins' season-opening 45-24 win at Cal followed a similar formula, with running back Wayne Knight providing the fireworks.

Knight rushed for two touchdowns in the final period of each UCLA win, and his six total rushing touchdowns are tied for the national lead through Week 2. The Bruins already have 10 rushing TDs in two games after collecting eight all last season.

Knight followed Chesney from James Madison, which reached the College Football Playoff a season ago. The qualities that landed the Dukes in the CFP are evident in these Bruins as well, Purdue coach Barry Odom said.

"The team that coach Chesney has put together and the way they've played the first two weeks ... has a certain style and a certain DNA," Odom said. "And it shows up everywhere when you watch them on film: Offense, defense and kicking."

The Boilermakers (1-1) head into their Big Ten opener looking to rebound from a 38-36 double-overtime home loss to Wake Forest last Saturday.

Running back Fame Ijeboi rushed for three touchdowns in the loss, and quarterback Ryan Browne passed for 329 yards and a score.

Chesney said on Monday that he recruited Browne when the quarterback was a prep prospect coming out of Milford Academy in New York.

"He is athletic enough that he pulls the ball down and runs and can make something happen," Chesney said. "There's so many clips with people in his face that he can't finish the follow-through, and he's still coming away with productive plays."

Purdue ranks among the top 30 nationally in FBS in yards per game at 489.0. It marks a significant step up from the Boilermakers' 343.6 yards per game in 2025.

Saturday marks the first matchup between Purdue and UCLA since the Bruins joined the Big Ten in 2024. The programs last met in 1980, when UCLA won a 23-14 decision in West Lafayette, Ind.

The game also is the Boilermakers' first visit to the historic Rose Bowl venue in Pasadena since playing in the Rose Bowl Game to conclude the 2000 season.