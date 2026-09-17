Washington focused on win, not style points, vs. Eastern Washington (College Football)

Joe Nicholson

Sep 6, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch with defensive lineman Tufanua Ionatana Umu-Cais (64) on the field prior to game against the Washington State Cougars at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

College Football

Washington focused on win, not style points, vs. Eastern Washington

By Field Level Media

Sep 17, 20264 hours ago

Two straight victories have knocked Washington out of college football's Top 25 poll.

The Huskies looked so unimpressive in wins against visiting Washington State (24-10) and Utah State (16-14) that they've fallen from No. 17 in the preseason poll to just outside the rankings.

They'll look to turn things around when they play host to Eastern Washington (1-2) of the FCS on Saturday in Seattle. It marks Washington's last tune-up before the start of Big Ten Conference play.

"If we keep winning we'll get back in the Top 25, that's what I know. I know that they can't keep you out of it if you win games," Huskies coach Jedd Fisch said at his weekly news conference. "We're 2-0, we've got to find a way to get to 3-0 and then go from there."

The Huskies, without their top two running backs and best receiver because of injuries, looked lethargic against Utah State last weekend, a team that lost its opener 29-17 at home to Idaho State of the FCS.

Washington's Demond Williams Jr. completed 26 of 41 passes for 249 yards and rushed for a team-high 56 yards on 11 carries.

But the Huskies needed three field goals from Tyler Robles, a 1-yard TD run from Ansu Sanoe and some staunch defense to avoid the upset.

Eastern Washington suffered a 41-23 loss last weekend at South Dakota, which was ranked No. 11 in the FCS.

The Eagles trailed 10-3 late in the second quarter before giving up a 66-yard touchdown pass. The host Coyotes scored on a 72-yard run and a 48-yard pass on their first two possessions after the intermission to increase their lead to 31-3.

"I am excited to flush this loss ... and get ready for the University of Washington," EWU running back Malik Dotson told The Spokesman-Review. "We're going to make major strides."

--Field Level Media

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