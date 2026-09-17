Wisconsin building strong ground game ahead of EMU's visit

Wisconsin will look to build on a solid bounce-back victory when it hosts Eastern Michigan on Saturday in Madison, Wis., in the Badgers' final nonconference game before entering Big Ten play.

Wisconsin (1-1) rolled past Western Illinois 36-9 after dropping its season opener to then-No. 4 Notre Dame 41-13.

Eastern Michigan (1-2) is coming off a 35-7 loss to Michigan State in a game it trailed just 14-7 at the half.

After managing just 67 yards on the ground against the Fighting Irish, the Badgers ran for 233 yards against the Leathernecks. Abu Sama III, a transfer from Iowa State, set the tone with a 72-yard touchdown run on the opening play, and he finished with 107 yards on eight carries.

Wisconsin quarterback Colton Joseph, the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year last season at Old Dominion, completed 12 of 22 passes for 173 yards and one touchdown vs. Western Illinois.

"We played a really good football game," Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell said. "We came out the way we wanted to come out. I think that's where I was as impressed as anything."

Eastern Michigan opened with a 28-17 victory over Sacramento State, then lost at home to San Jose State 27-21 after leading 21-17 entering the fourth quarter.

Against Michigan State, the Eagles' lone touchdown came on a 13-play, 78-yard march late in the first half.

Eastern Michigan is averaging 282.7 yards per game on offense while allowing 398.7.

Noah Kim has completed 67 of 107 passes for 571 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Harold Mack has 14 catches for 135 yards with one score, and Nick Devereaux and Joshua Long have 12 receptions each.

Amareon Blue has rushed for 176 yards with one touchdown, averaging 5.7 yards per carry. Braydon Bennett has amassed 104 rushing yards and a score.

While Wisconsin won a combined nine games over the past two seasons, longtime Eastern Michigan coach Chris Creighton knows this revamped Badgers squad will present a real challenge.

"In terms of Wisconsin, another really tough, physical program," Creighton said Monday. "They're going to run the football. Things really do kind of start with their quarterback, though. As an Old Dominion transfer, he can throw it, but he also runs the ball really well."