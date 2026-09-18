Bengals coach: QB Joe Burrow (back) will play Sunday

Following limited practices Wednesday and Thursday due to back tightness, Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow was a full participant in practice on Friday and will play Sunday, coach Zac Taylor told reporters.

Burrow and the Bengals (1-0) visit the Houston Texans (0-1) on Sunday.

The 29-year-old, who is a three-time Pro Bowl selection, played in just eight games last season due to a turf toe injury. He has played in 16 or more games just three times during his first six seasons.

In a 33-27 home win last Sunday over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Burrow completed 25 of 35 passes for 254 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Playing in his seventh season since Cincinnati selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Burrow has thrown for 21,064 yards and 158 touchdowns along with 52 interceptions in 78 games.