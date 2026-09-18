Jets rule out S Minkah Fitzpatrick (groin) vs. Packers

The New York Jets ruled out safety Minkah Fitzpatrick for Sunday's home opener against the Green Bay Packers.

He sustained a groin injury on the sixth play of the Week 1 victory at Tennessee and did not practice this week.

The Jets ruled Fitzpatrick out on Friday and ESPN reported that he is likely to miss at least one more game.

Fitzpatrick, 29, was making his Jets debut in last Sunday's 23-10 triumph against the Titans in Nashville. New York traded a 2026 seventh-round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins to acquire the decorated veteran on March 9.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time first-team All-Pro has 21 interceptions and 690 tackles in 121 career games with the Dolphins (2018-19, 2025), Pittsburgh Steelers (2019-24) and Jets.

Former starter Andre Cisco is expected to replace Fitzpatrick as New York looks for its first 2-0 start since 2015.

The Jets also ruled out rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle). He had one catch for 30 yards at Tennessee. ESPN reported that Cooper could miss multiple weeks.