NFL Week 2 Capsules

Carolina Panthers (0-1) at Atlanta Falcons (0-1) Sunday, 1:00 PM ET

FanDuel odds: Panthers -2.5, total 43.5 Series History: The Falcons lead the all-time series (37-25), but the Panthers have won four of the past five.

Carolina's offense exploded for 478 yards in Week 1 behind Bryce Young's 361 yards and three touchdowns passing, but turnovers and defensive breakdowns doomed the Panthers in a 59-37 loss to the Bears. Young has historically played well against Atlanta. WRs Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker and RB Chuba Hubbard give them multiple explosive options. Falcons RB Bijan Robinson has to be salivating after the Panthers allowed 291 rushing yards to the Bears. However, Atlanta didn't make a call at quarterback. It's likely Cooper Rush will make another start with Michael Penix Jr. (knee) possibly planning to return Thursday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Robinson, who posted 173 scrimmage yards in Week 1, has four consecutive games against Carolina with 100-plus yards from scrimmage. Atlanta struggled offensively in its loss to Pittsburgh, managing just 13 points and 238 total yards. Rush was particularly ineffective on third down, converting only 16.7% to first downs. Za'Darius Smith's two sacks and a strong secondary featuring A.J. Terrell and rookie Xavier Watts helped the Falcons stick around.

New Orleans Saints (0-1) at Baltimore Ravens (1-0) Sunday, 1:00 PM ET

FanDuel odds: Ravens -8.5, total 46.5 Series History: The Ravens have won four of the past five meetings.

The Saints went for two and the upset victory of Detroit in overtime in a one-point loss, but their offense came away looking like a winner. QB Tyler Shough's 410-yard, three-touchdown performance generated plenty of excitement around the young quarterback. WR Chris Olave had 182 receiving yards and New Orleans held up reasonably well in pass protection but did allow five sacks. Still, Shough was able to take consistent shots downfield. The Ravens overwhelmed Indianapolis in Week 1, generating turnovers and consistent pressure on Daniel Jones. Baltimore also put on an offensive show at Indy. QB Lamar Jackson appeared to have quickly mastered new play-caller Declan Doyle's scheme. Jackson threw for 324 yards and added a rushing touchdown, while Derrick Henry delivered a vintage performance with 144 rushing yards and three scores. Where Jackson will go with the ball on pass plays will depend on whether WR Zay Flowers (hamstring) is back in the lineup. Flowers posted a career-high 150 yards in Week 1 without playing a snap in the second half.

Minnesota Vikings (1-0) at Chicago Bears (1-0) Sunday, 1:00 PM ET

FanDuel odds: Bears -4.5, total 47.5 Series History: In the 2020s, the Vikings are 9-3 in this matchup. They swept the season series in 2021, 2022 and 2024.

Rain and wind could become a factor Sunday as the Vikings venture outside the dome for a second consecutive division matchup. Minnesota opened the season with a 39-22 win over Green Bay despite losing Kyler Murray (concussion) in the first half. Carson Wentz led the rally with four consecutive TD drives in the second half. Wentz had three touchdown passes and leaned heavily on WR Justin Jefferson, who finished with 92 yards and two scores. The Vikings did allow nearly 400 passing yards as they lived and died with the blitz, firing five-plus defenders into the pocket on more than 65 percent of their snaps. There will be a risk-reward balance at Chicago. The Bears put up 59 points with a dominant ground game producing six touchdowns. QB Caleb Williams said he's looking forward to the cat-and-mouse game with Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Williams had 269 yards and two touchdowns through the air and added two rushing TDs. D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai combined for 224 rushing yards. The Bears did not throw a perfect game defensively at Carolina and getting pressure on Wentz will be of significant importance.

Cincinnati Bengals (1-0) at Houston Texans (0-1) Sunday, 1:00 PM ET

FanDuel odds: Texans -2.5, total 45.5 Series History: The Texans have won four of the past five meetings.

Joe Burrow completed 71% of his passes and the Bengals generated 351 total yards against the Buccaneers, but they had their defense -- and three forced fumbles -- to thank for coming out on top. The Bengals had four sacks and four takeaways. They shift their focus to C.J. Stroud, who won't have No. 1 WR Nico Collins (hamstring) available. Stroud threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1 while RB David Montgomery carried the offense with three TDs. The Texans can get to Burrow, but the issue last week was communication in the back seven. Houston was hammered by Josh Allen and the Bills for 409 total yards. With Collins out, the Bengals can tip the scales in their favor by handling Montgomery.

Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0) at New England Patriots (0-1) Sunday, 1:00 PM ET

FanDuel odds: Patriots -4.5, total 41.5 Series History: The Steelers lead 16-15; the Patriots have won three of the last four.

The Steelers let their defense do the dirty work in Week 1. LBs T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith combined for four sacks, Watt had a pick-6 and the Falcons leaned almost entirely on RB Bijan Robinson for offense. The Patriots welcome back RB TreVeyon Henderson after he sat out Week 1 with an ankle injury. He brings a valuable speed and big-play threat, and QB Drake Maye could use a crutch after his three-INT opener at Seattle. Maye also lost No. 1 WR A.J. Brown (ankle) in the loss and Romeo Doubs didn't make a great first impression with costly drops. Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers (221 yards, one passing TD), back in Mike McCarthy's scheme, worked from the middle of the field to the sideline last week.

Green Bay Packers (0-1) at New York Jets (1-0) Sunday, 1:00 PM ET

FanDuel odds: Packers -3.5, total 44.5 Series History: The Packers have won three of the past four meetings.

There could be changes afoot on the Packers' offensive line. QB Jordan Love threw for 387 yards in a loss to the Vikings but felt pressure consistently. It might be too soon for major changes on defense, but coordinator Jonathon Gannon admitted this week Green Bay won't win games surrendering 39 points. WR Christian Watson looked the part as Love's go-to guy. He worked in the slot often, where his size and speed make him a nightmare for most defenses. Watson finished with 147 yards and two touchdowns. Second-year pro Matthew Golden added 95 receiving yards. The Packers are still searching for a rotation they can trust at running back with Josh Jacobs on the exempt list. The Jets opened their season with a convincing 23-10 win over Tennessee, highlighted by a balanced offensive attack and strong defensive play. Geno Smith was aggressive and efficient, completing nearly 80% of his passes. RB Breece Hall likely has Gannon concerned after he dominated with 118 total yards.

Cleveland Browns (0-1) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-1) Sunday, 1:00 PM ET

FanDuel odds: Buccaneers -8.5, total 41.5 Series History: The Browns won the last meeting between these teams and hold a 7-4 advantage all-time.

Baker Mayfield gets a chance to show the Browns what they're missing after choosing Deshaun Watson over the former No. 1 pick in 2022. Mayfield, who bounced from Carolina to the Rams and then signed with the Buccaneers, said in the offseason this was a game he circled on his calendar. Watson kept the starting job after the Browns fell behind 31-0 at Jacksonville and lost 34-10. Rookie WR Denzel Boston caught a 59-yard touchdown in garbage time, the only highlight in a miserable offensive outing. The Browns struggled to protect Watson, who was sacked five times, lost a fumble and was intercepted.

The Buccaneers lost three fumbles, and the costly mistakes tipped the scales in a Week 1 shootout loss to Cincinnati. Mayfield completed 82% of his passes and added a rushing touchdown. RB Bucky Irving contributed 93 scrimmage yards, and WR Emeka Egbuka (five catches, 63 yards) showed strong chemistry with Mayfield. The Browns had little choice but to abandon the running game and Quinshon Judkins. To keep this one tight, they'll need to generate longer drives and keep the vengeful Mayfield on the sideline.

Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) at Tennessee Titans (0-1) Sunday, 1:00 PM ET

FanDuel odds: Eagles -7, total 39.5 Series History: The Eagles lead the all-time series 8-5.

He heard some boos and then generated the opposite in the opener, but Jalen Hurts threw three touchdowns against the Commanders. RB Saquon Barkley rushed for 83 yards and TE Dallas Goedert delivered two touchdowns as the Eagles kept Washington's defense guessing. The Titans have a few riddles of their own to solve. They lost to the Jets in Week 1 and managed only 195 total yards. Cam Ward averaged only 4.4 yards per pass attempt which clogged lanes near the line of scrimmage in Brian Daboll's first game as offensive coordinator. On the defensive side, Titans LB Anthony Hill was exceptional, posting 16 tackles and two pass breakups. Ward will be responsible for creating big plays to keep pace with Philadelphia. If the Titans can slow Barkley and force Hurts to throw early and often, Tennessee can keep it tight.

Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) at Denver Broncos (0-1)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET

FanDuel odds: Broncos -2.5, total 45.5

Series History: The home team has won four of the past five games in the series, which is tied 7-7 all-time.

Jacksonville prepped for a rematch with the Broncos by destroying the Browns 34-10 last week. The Jaguars travel west to face the Broncos in Denver on Sunday. Bo Nix completed 17 of 28 passes for 131 yards, his lowest total since his rookie season in 2024. It certainly didn't help the third-year QB that he was sacked four times and hurried five more times, contributing to converting just 2 of 12 third downs. The Jaguars led the Browns 31-0 after the first drive of the second half before taking their foot off the gas. Trevor Lawrence, who found restored success last season under head coach Liam Coen, had nearly as many touchdown passes (four) as incompletions (five). Lawrence knows it will be tough to find the same success against a Denver defense that finished last season second in yards allowed (278.2 per game) and third in points allowed (18.3). While Denver led the league in sacks (68) a season ago, it managed just two in its loss at Kansas City, while Jacksonville's defense is tied for the league lead with five. That included 1.5 sacks apiece from former first-round picks Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen. The Jaguars' receiver room has bumps and bruises. Jacksonville removed Jakobi Meyers (thumb) and Brian Thomas Jr. (shoulder) from the injury report after they were limited throughout the week in practice.

Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) at Los Angeles Chargers (0-1) Sunday, 4:05 PM ET

FanDuel odds: Chargers -6.5, total 43.5 Series History: The Chargers have won five of the past six meetings.

Pundits are hedging before pushing the chips to the table on a revival in Las Vegas. The Raiders enter Week 2 off an impressive 27-13 win over Miami, but that's the qualifier. The Dolphins are in full-blown rebuilding mode and lack the playmakers to compete with ... almost anyone in the league. The win highlighted the reasons the Raiders opened with Kirk Cousins at quarterback instead of rookie No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza. Cousins was calm and collected, delivered three touchdown passes and spread the ball around. RB Ashton Jeanty took a strong first step toward a rebound season. He collected 147 total yards from scrimmage. Las Vegas' defense had five sacks and held the Dolphins to 74 rushing yards, appropriate to bring up because of the Chargers' run-first approach. The Chargers would like to erase Week 1. LA had 14 points and lost WR Ladd McConkey (ribs) after he scored a touchdown. To open up the running game, offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel wants Herbert to push the ball vertically.

Seattle Seahawks (1-0) at Arizona Cardinals (1-0) Sunday, 4:25 PM ET

FanDuel odds: Seahawks -4.5, total 41.5 Series History: The Seahawks own nine consecutive wins over the Cardinals.

The Seahawks entrusted the game to their defense for a 13-10 win over New England in the opener after starting QB Sam Darnold left on the opening offensive drive. Drew Lock was efficient in relief, completing 73% of his passes, while Jaxon Smith-Njigba delivered 122 yards and a touchdown. Seattle intercepted three passes and generated consistent pressure. They'll need to get to the pocket quickly this week. Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett threw to his primary or first read on almost every pass last week. For the Seahawks, getting rookie Jadarian Price will be a focus. He'll be opposite his former Notre Dame backfield teammate Jeremiyah Love, who had a strong debut to help Arizona surprise the Chargers.

Washington Commanders (0-1) at Dallas Cowboys (0-1) Sunday, 4:25 PM ET

FanDuel odds: Cowboys -4.5, total 50.5 Series History: The Cowboys have won five of the past six meetings in the series.

Dak Prescott has only two career losses to the Commanders and is chasing redemption with WRs George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb after a Week 1 defeat. Commanders QB Jayden Daniels was inconsistent in Week 1, but came alive late to make things interesting at Philadelphia thanks to rookie wideout Antonio Williams. He was a bright spot with 64 yards and a touchdown and all four receptions were long enough to move the chains. RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt has big-play speed and had two touchdowns in the last meeting with the Cowboys in December. The Cowboys might look to work underneath and between the hashmarks as the Eagles had great success working the ball to TE Dallas Goedert last week. Dallas lost a close game to the Giants, allowing 394 yards and struggling against the run. Rookie Caleb Downs was impressive with a sack and forced fumble but the Cowboys are banged up in the secondary already. OLB Donovan Ezeiruaku brought pressure off the edge, but the Giants converted 9 of 11 third-down tries and had too much time to survey the field. Protecting Daniels against Dallas' aggressive pass rush could decide momentum early in the game. Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker didn't have a dream of an opener in the loss at New York but he trained under Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

Miami Dolphins (0-1) at San Francisco 49ers (1-0) Sunday, 4:25 PM ET

FanDuel odds: 49ers -13.5, total 45.5 Series History: The Dolphins won the last meeting (29-17) in 2024. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is 1-2 against Miami.

QB Malik Willis threw for 220 yards but the Miami offense struggled to finish drives in the Week 1 loss at Las Vegas. Willis had two rookie receivers in the starting lineup. Caleb Douglas was a bright spot with 94 yards. RB De'Von Achane added 66 total yards and is the player the 49ers -- and most opponents -- will game plan to stop. The Dolphins have to put up points to keep pace with a diverse and balanced 49ers scheme with Brock Purdy at the controls. While the Dolphins forced two turnovers at Las Vegas, the Miami run defense allowed 130 yards, and top pass rusher Chop Robinson (concussion) is out this week. San Francisco opened its season with a dominant 27-7 thrashing of the Rams in Australia. The offensive line was a major advantage in the game and it stands out as a mismatch against Miami. RB Christian McCaffrey could be in line for a massive game. He had 146 total yards in his last game against the Dolphins.

Indianapolis Colts (0-1) at Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET FanDuel odds: Chiefs -6.5, total 46.5 Series History: The Chiefs beat the Colts 23-20 in overtime last season, breaking a two-game losing streak in the series.