Report: Falcons to start QB Cooper Rush vs. Panthers

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush took the first-team reps at practice on Friday and is expected to make his second straight start on Sunday, NFL Network reported.

Atlanta (0-1) hosts NFC South rival Carolina Panthers (0-1) in its home opener on Sunday.

Rush, 32, split the first-team reps earlier this week with Michael Penix Jr., who is not quite ready to return from an ACL injury suffered last season.

Tua Tagovailoa, initially slated to be the Week 1 starter, is recovering from an oblique injury sustained just days before the Falcons kicked off the season at Pittsburgh.

Making his Falcons debut last Sunday, Rush completed 12 of 22 passes for 143 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the 20-13 loss to the Steelers.

Eight of Rush's completions were to running back Bijan Robinson, and Pittsburgh star T.J. Watt returned one of his interceptions 35 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.