Aiden Flora runs wild as Iowa State tramples Bowling Green

Iowa State bounced back from a loss to in-state rival Iowa last week with a 55-7 win over Bowling Green on Saturday in Ames, Iowa.

The Cyclones rushed for 365 yards, part of their 507 yards of total offense. Aiden Flora compiled a career-high 194 rushing yards on just 12 carries and scoring three total touchdowns, including one via punt return.

Flora ran for a 61-yard touchdown late in the first quarter, then added a 42-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Then he returned a punt 66 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter as Iowa State (2-1) was never threatened.

The Cyclones' rushing yards total was their most in a game since racking up 368 vs. Texas Tech in 2011.

Cameron Pettaway gave Iowa State a 14-7 lead in the first quarter with his 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. The Cyclones scored 48 unanswered points after Bowling Green tied the game at 7 on Jay Kastantin's 59-yard touchdown pass to Winn Sharp with 3:58 to go in the first quarter.

Cyclones defensive back Jaheim Singletary was carted off the field and taken to a local hospital with an injury in the first quarter. He had movement in his extremities, per Iowa State, and continues to be evaluated.

Arkansas State transfer Jaylen Raynor passed for 133 yards and a touchdown with one interception for Iowa State. Kastantin was 8 for 17 for 97 yards, a touchdown and an interception for the Falcons.

The loss for Bowling Green (0-3) marked the second straight game of giving up 50 or more points, after the Falcons lost to Nebraska 56-7 last week.

Iowa State has won all three meetings between the two programs.

The Cyclones had 25 first downs to 11 for Bowling Green.

Ke'Marion Baldwin and Austyn Dendy combined for 75 of Bowling Green's 90 rushing yards as a team. Iowa State forced nine punts and came up with two turnovers on defense.