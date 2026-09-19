Avery Johnson, Kansas State too strong for Tulane (College Football)

Scott Sewell

Sep 19, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Tulane Green Wave quarterback Kadin Semonza (3) gets off a pass while being chased by Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Wendell Gregory (1) during the first quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

College Football

Avery Johnson, Kansas State too strong for Tulane

By Field Level Media

Sep 19, 20265 hours ago

Avery Johnson rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns, Jay Harris added 1-yard scores on his only two carries and Kansas State defeated Tulane 31-20 on Saturday in Manhattan, Kan.

Johnson completed 20-of-27 passes for 217 yards, 114 of which went to Jaron Tibbs on nine receptions.

The Wildcats (3-0) outgained Tulane 428-260, including 201-95 on the ground.

Kadin Semonza passed for 165 yards and a touchdown and rushed 9 yards for the only other score by the Green Wave (1-2).

On the first possession of the third quarter Kansas State converted three third downs and one fourth down during a 14-play drive that ended with Harris' 1-yard touchdown run. That increased the Wildcats' lead to 24-10.

Cooper Helmke kicked a 53-yard field goal to trim the lead at the end of the third quarter. Johnson's 12-yard touchdown run expanded the lead to 31-13 midway through the fourth quarter.

Semonza threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Maurice Turner to complete the scoring with 2:48 remaining.

On Tulane's second possession of the game, it drove 90 yards in seven plays, the final play of which was Semonza's 9-yard touchdown run. That marked the first touchdown allowed by the Kansas State defense this season and gave the Green Wave a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Wildcats drove to a first-and-goal at the Tulane 4 before stalling and Luis Rodriguez kicked a 23-yard field goal to trim the lead to 7-3 early in the second quarter. Harris' 1-yard touchdown run later in the quarter gave Kansas State the lead for good, 10-7.

On the second play of the Wildcats' next possession Johnson broke free for a 66-yard run then a 7-yard touchdown to push the lead to 17-7. Helmke's school-record 58-yard field goal pulled the Green Wave within 17-10 at halftime.

--Field Level Media

Show Comments
Loading...
Loading...