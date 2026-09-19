Braden Pegan scores 2 TDs, No. 17 Utah rolls past Utah State

Devon Dampier threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 17 Utah to a 33-0 victory over Utah State in Salt Lake City on Saturday.

Braden Pegan had a season high 122 yards and two touchdowns on a season-high eight catches for the Utes. Daniel Bray added 82 yards and another touchdown on three carries.

Utah (3-0) rolled up 480 total yards. The Utes notched their third straight win in the rivalry series and are 12-1 over their last 13 meetings with Utah State.

Nothing went right for the Aggies (0-3) on either side of the ball. Utah State gained only 10 first downs on the day.

Grady Brosterhous threw for 130 yards and had an interception. The Aggies tallied only 58 yards on the ground. Leading tackler Harrison Taggart had to be carted off the field in an ambulance in the first half after suffering an apparent head injury.

Pegan caught three passes on Utah's opening drive, culminating in a 28-yard toss when Dampier found him wide open in the end zone, to help the Utes quickly seize the lead and not look back. He had 113 yards and two scores on seven catches by halftime.

Utah scored on four straight drives to open the game. Dampier dominated on those scoring drives, throwing for 172 yards and a touchdown while completing 67 percent of his passes.

Utah State, on the other hand, mustered just 10 yards by the end of the first quarter after going 3-and-out on its first two drives.

Pegan hauled in a 37-yard catch for his second touchdown to help the Utes extend their lead to 26-0 going into halftime.

Bray ripped off a 63-yard run down the sideline to put Utah up 33-0 with 5:16 left in the third quarter. Rabbit Evans set up the long scoring run four plays earlier after snagging an interception in the end zone.