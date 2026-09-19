Chauncey Bowens' career day leads No. 2 Georgia to easy win at Arkansas

Chauncey Bowens rushed for a career-high three touchdowns and No. 2 Georgia held Arkansas to 17 rushing yards en route to a 45-17 victory in Southeastern Conference play in Fayetteville, Ark., on Saturday.

Gunner Stockton completed 10 of 13 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown and rushed for a team-high 97 yards for Georgia (3-0, 1-0 SEC), which improved to 11-0 in SEC road openers under head coach Kirby Smart.

Nate Frazier rushed 14 times for 75 yards and a touchdown and Craig Dandridge Jr. had a 61-yard touchdown reception in the win.

KJ Jackson threw for 212 yards and a touchdown for Arkansas (1-2, 0-1), which dropped its 12th straight conference game.

Holding an 18-point halftime lead, Georgia added on with Peyton Woodring's 38-yard field goal to make it 24-3 with 9:02 left in the third quarter.

Raylen Wilson's strip sack of Jackson was recovered by Jordan Hall at Arkansas' 32-yard line on the ensuing drive. Georgia took advantage of the game's only turnover and tacked on with Bowens' third rushing touchdown.

The onslaught carried into the fourth, as Stockton found Dandridge for the long touchdown to push the lead to 38-3.

Arkansas finally reached the end zone with 8:30 remaining in the fourth, as Sutton Smith rushed for a 5-yard score.

Georgia backup quarterback Ryan Puglisi threw a 2-yard touchdown to Lawson Luckie with 2:31 left. Jackson tossed a 2-yard score to Ty Lockwood with 40 seconds left to score last in the blowout loss.

After Arkansas was turned away on downs on its opening drive, Georgia went 62 yards on six plays and took a 7-0 lead on Frazier's 5-yard rushing touchdown with 6:53 left in the opening quarter.

Georgia doubled its lead on Bowens' 2-yard rushing score at the 8:45 mark of the second.

Arkansas' third straight punt was followed by Georgia's most impressive drive of the first half. Pinned on their own 7-yard line, the Bulldogs used a 62-yard rush from Stockton to set up Bowens' 5-yard rushing touchdown, extending the margin to 21 with 36 seconds left in the first half.

Jackson completed four passes for 61 yards on the Razorbacks' final drive of the first half, which led to Max Gilbert's 41-yard field goal with two seconds left to cut the halftime deficit to 21-3