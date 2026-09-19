Demond Williams Jr. stars as Washington handles Eastern Washington

Demond Williams Jr. tied a career high with four touchdown passes as host Washington got its offense untracked in a 48-16 victory against Eastern Washington on Saturday in Seattle.

Rashid Williams made two TD receptions for the Huskies (3-0), who were ranked No. 17 in the preseason but fell from the Top 25 after averaging just 20 points in victories against Washington State and Utah State.

Williams Jr. completed 27 of 33 passes for 373 yards. Dezmen Roebuck made nine catches for 121 yards and Brian Bonner rushed six times for 81 yards.

Nate Bell was 13-of-24 passing for 150 yards and rushed 17 times for a team-high 50 yards and a TD for EWU (1-3) of the Football Championship Subdivision.

Huskies backup quarterback Elijah Brown threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Trez Davis with 1:10 remaining to cap the scoring.

Williams Jr. appeared to throw a 76-yard touchdown to Baron Naone late in the third quarter but a review determined the tight end's knee was down at the 1-yard line. Ansu Sanoe scored on a run up the middle on the next play to make it 38-13.

Williams Jr. was 21 of 25 for 260 yards and four scores in the first half as the Huskies built a 31-10 advantage.

Williams Jr. hit Chris Lawson with a screen pass in the right flat that turned into a 15-yard TD on the game's first possession.

The Eagles responded with a 20-yard field goal by Soren McKee, who added 37- and 43-yarders in the second half.

Williams Jr. found Rashid Williams on a crossing pattern in the back of the end zone from 5 yards out to make it 14-3 at the end of the first quarter.

Bell scored on a 14-yard run around the right end to pull the Eagles within 14-10 early in the second.

The Huskies drove inside EWU's 10-yard line on their next possession but Williams Jr. was hit as he attempted a pass and it was intercepted. He threw a 3-yard TD pass to Jordan Clay on Washington's next drive to make it 21-10.

Williams made a one-handed touchdown catch from 18 yards at the front right corner of the end zone on a back shoulder pass from Williams Jr. for a 28-10 lead late in the half.