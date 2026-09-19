Drew Mestemaker (5 TDs), Oklahoma State crush Murray State

Drew Mestemaker completed 20 of 22 passes for 324 yards and five touchdowns to lead Oklahoma State to a 59-0 win over FCS opponent Murray State on Saturday in Stillwater, Okla.

Oklahoma State (2-1) showed no letdown after a stunning home upset of then-No. 2 Oregon last week.

Justin Bowick caught nine passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns for Oklahoma State, which finished with 662 yards of total offense and held Murray State to just 76 yards rushing. The Cowboys also had 33 first downs to just six for the Racers.

Jim Ogle completed 13 of 21 passes for 79 yards for Murray State (1-3).

Oklahoma State held a 31-0 lead at halftime after a dominant first half, gaining 388 yards of total offense and collecting 17 first downs.

Oklahoma State opened the scoring with 9:15 left in the first quarter, taking a 7-0 lead on a 2-yard touchdown pass from Mestemaker to Miles Coleman to cap an 8-play, 72-yard drive.

With 2:35 to go in the first quarter, Oklahoma State went up 14-0 on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Mestemaker to Wyatt Young.

Oklahoma State then took a 21-0 lead with 13:05 remaining in the second quarter on a 24-yard scoring pass from Mestemaker to Justin Bowick.

Following a 23-yard field goal with 7:47 left in the half by Sam Keltner, Mestemaker and Bowick hooked up for a 36-yard touchdown pass for a 31-0 lead with 3:41 before the break.

Mestemaker added a 31-yard touchdown pass to Terrence Lewis early in the third quarter to make it 38-0.

Backup quarterback Broderick Vehrs came on and completed all six of his attempts, including a touchdown pass. Tre Page and KD Jones each added a 6-yard scoring run in the second half for the Cowboys.